Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Sex, Love & Goop’ trailer lands. ‘No one needs this,’ Twitter says

Gwyneth Paltrow’s priority list seems baked into the title of her latest Netflix project — “Sex, Love & Goop” — and that’s basically all you need to know about the upcoming reality series.

The streaming service launched the trailer for “Sex, Love & Goop” Thursday, featuring the Goop lifestyle-empire founder, who hosts the show, talking about intimacy and orgasms. A lot.

“We’re having sex. It’s a show about sex!” the Oscar winner says gleefully during what appears to be a support group for couples struggling with mediocre or nonexistent sex lives.

The series’ six 30-minute episodes begin streaming Oct. 21 and, according to Netflix, follow real couples who learn lessons and methods to enhance their relationships through more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy — with the help of Goop-approved experts. So, no, it’s not a show about Paltrow. Though she’s definitely part of it.

As the nearly-NSFW trailer shows, the couples get emotionally and sexually vulnerable on camera, explore their bodies (at times with a wolverine claw) and “acknowledge that sex is how we play as adults.”

Paltrow’s previous reality foray on the platform, “The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow,” launched last year and featured Paltrow and a team of Goop staffers sampling an array of wellness regimens, therapies and treatments, ranging from Mediterranean diets to energy healing.

Incidentally, the “Sex, Love & Goop” trailer landed less than a week after Business Insider reported that more than 140 employees of Paltrow’s wellness content and e-commerce company had left Goop since 2019, citing low pay, burnout and difficult leadership among their reasons for leaving.

“Sex, Love & Goop” is just the latest offering from the “Avengers: Endgame” actress — she of conscious uncoupling and that $75 candle that smells like a vagina — who still manages to center herself in a show meant to help other people. While the spotlight is decidedly on the couples and the experts enlisted by Goop, the question remains: Would we love or hate the show as much if Paltrow wasn’t associated with it?

As such, Thursday’s trailer elicited the latest Twitter-fueled rebukes of the star, whose “modern lifestyle” ventures have made her an easy target.

Critics called out Netflix for enabling Paltrow’s brand, which often promotes pseudo-science, and lamented the “Squid Game” streamer’s decision to launch this show in lieu of renewing beloved series such as its “One Day at a Time” reboot or “Good Girls.” Others compared “Sex, Love & Goop” to HBO’s racy documentary series “Real Sex.”

Here’s a look at what a few of them had to say:

