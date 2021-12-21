‘And Just Like That ...’ stars ‘support,’ ‘commend’ women speaking up about Chris Noth

Three of the women of “Sex and the City” have spoken, and they are showing their support for the women who have accused co-star Chris Noth of sexual assault.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” “And Just Like That ...” stars Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis said in a joint statement posted to each of their Instagram Stories on Monday night.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,” they said.

Noth played Mr. Big — Carrie Bradshaw’s longtime love interest and husband — in the HBO comedy, its film sequels and the current HBO Max revival “And Just Like That ... .” He made a brief but shocking appearance in the premiere episode of “And Just Like That ...” and has not returned.

Representatives for HBO did not comment Tuesday when reached by The Times.

The stars of the “Sex and the City” revival had been silent since last Thursday’s report in the Hollywood Reporter that detailed the accounts of two women, one who accused Noth of sexual assault in 2004 and the other who alleged Noth sexually assaulted her in 2015. The two women said they were triggered by his return to the HBO Max series and all the fanfare that came along with it.

The next day, actress and director Zoe Lister-Jones accused Noth of misconduct on the “Law & Order” set and said that he “capitalized on the fantasy that women believed Mr. Big represented.” By Friday night, the Daily Beast published allegations made by a 30-year-old tech executive who alleged that Noth forced himself on her in 2010 when she was 18.

Noth and his spokesperson denied the allegations in two separate statements, describing them as “categorically false” and “a complete fabrication.”

"[N]o always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” Noth said Thursday. “The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

But the professional fallout has been swift for the actor.

Noth was promptly dropped from a viral Peloton ad poking fun at Mr. Big’s fate in the premiere episode of “And Just Like That ... .” Then he was dropped by his talent agency and from additional episodes of the CBS series “The Equalizer.”

Additionally, an old National Enquirer story about an ex-girlfriend, former supermodel Beverly Johnson, resurfaced on social media, dusting off 1995 court documents in which Johnson alleged that Noth “beat her” and made physical abuse and death threats after they dated.