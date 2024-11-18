Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good reveal they are engaged at Ebony Power 100 Gala

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are gearing up to take their relationship to the next level: marriage.

The actors announced their engagement Sunday on the Ebony Power 100 Gala red carpet, bringing their romance back to where they said they first struck up a connection. “We met here two years ago,” Majors told E! News. Good added that she met her now-fiancé at the venue’s unisex bathrooms.

Good, who flaunted her engagement ring on the carpet, began dating Majors months after he was arrested in New York City in March 2023 on suspicion of assaulting ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The arrest marked the beginning of a troubling period for Majors, who had seemingly been on a fast track to significant Hollywood stardom.

Advertisement

Once poised to help usher Marvel into its newest chapter, the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” star quickly fell from public grace as allegations of physical and emotional abuse took center stage in a two-week criminal trial in New York. During the trial, Good, 43, was often photographed accompanying her then-boyfriend to and from a Manhattan courtroom.

In December 2023, a Manhattan jury found Majors, 35, guilty on one count of assault in the third degree and one count of harassment in the second degree. Majors was acquitted of a different assault charge and a charge of aggravated harassment. Moments after the verdict against Majors, Marvel dropped the “Lovecraft Country” star.

Four months later, a New York judge decided Majors would not serve jail time and instead sentenced the actor to to domestic violence counseling. He was ordered to complete a 52-week in-person batterer’s intervention program and continue his mental health therapy.

Advertisement

Since his trial and conviction, Majors has kept a relatively low public profile. In June, the star of “Da 5 Bloods” earned the Perseverance Award at Hollywood Unlocked’s Impact Awards. Majors addressed his arrest (“I knew s— was bad”) and praised Good, his “queen,” for her support. He also voiced love for his daughter Ella.

Good, who recently starred in Tyler Perry’s “Divorce in the Black,” unveiled her engagement to Majors nearly three years after she and DeVon Franklin, a producer, writer and motivational speaker, announced their divorce.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” they said on their Instagram accounts. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

Advertisement

On Sunday, Good kept the details of Majors’ proposals — she said there were two of them — under wraps, simply telling E!, “We’re gonna keep it to ourselves.”

She added: “I was very shocked and it was wonderful.”