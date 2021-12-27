Advertisement
Share
Television

Remembering Jean-Marc Vallée: A timeline of his acclaimed work in film and TV

A man in a suit holding two gold trophies.
Jean-Marc Vallée holding his two Emmys for “Big Little Lies” at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2017.
(Eric Jamison / Invision for the Television Academy / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
Share

Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly this weekend at 58, moved comfortably between film and television and earned Emmy and Oscar notice for his star-studded adaptations of “Big Little Lies,” “Sharp Objects” and “Dallas Buyers Club.”

The acclaimed filmmaker started his career shooting music videos and shorts, then made his feature-film debut with 2005’s “C.R.A.Z.Y.” Here’s a look back at The Times’ coverage of Vallée’s major productions.

Read more
Advertisement