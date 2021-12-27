Remembering Jean-Marc Vallée: A timeline of his acclaimed work in film and TV
Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly this weekend at 58, moved comfortably between film and television and earned Emmy and Oscar notice for his star-studded adaptations of “Big Little Lies,” “Sharp Objects” and “Dallas Buyers Club.”
The acclaimed filmmaker started his career shooting music videos and shorts, then made his feature-film debut with 2005’s “C.R.A.Z.Y.” Here’s a look back at The Times’ coverage of Vallée’s major productions.