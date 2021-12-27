Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley mourn Jean-Marc Vallée: ‘It doesn’t make sense’

“Big Little Lies” costars Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley have taken to social media to mourn the loss of filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée, who directed them in the Emmy-winning HBO series.

The Canadian director, known for his work on acclaimed film and TV projects such as “Big Little Lies,” “Wild” and “Dallas Buyers Club,” died unexpectedly over the weekend at age 58.

“My heart is broken,” tweeted Witherspoon, who received a 2015 Oscar nomination for her lead performance as Cheryl Strayed in “Wild,” which she also co-produced.

“My friend. I love you.”

Among the first to respond to the news was Woodley, who shared a photo of Vallée on her Instagram story late Sunday night in a state of “complete and utter shock.”

“God, death is the worst,” she wrote.

“But I guess somehow I know you will turn it into a grand adventure ... one for the books, one I cant wait to read & to watch when my time comes. It doesn’t make sense though dude. It doesn’t make sense.”

In “Big Little Lies,” Woodley played young single mom Jane Chapman opposite Witherspoon’s alpha mom Madeline Martha Mackenzie. The first season of the prestige drama — helmed in its entirety by Vallée — won eight Emmy Awards, including limited series and directing for a limited series.

“Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you’ll be there laughing saying it was just a satirical short film you made,” Woodley continued. “That it’s not real.”