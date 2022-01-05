Disney taps Craig Ferguson, Donald Faison for ‘Alice in Wonderland’ TV series

Disney is going back down the rabbit hole for a new series inspired by the classic film “Alice in Wonderland.”

Disney Junior announced the voice cast Wednesday for “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery,” a sequel of sorts to the 1951 cartoon that centers on the great granddaughter of the original protagonist. Among the ensemble are comedian Craig Ferguson as Doorknob; “Scrubs” alum Donald Faison as Harry the March Hare; and 13-year-old newcomer Libby Rue as Alice.

The animated program will see young Alice cook up a variety of “whimsical cakes and treats” at the Wonderland Bakery for familiar members of her fantastical local community, from the Chesire Cat (Max Mittelman) to the Queen of Hearts (Eden Espinosa).

“Baking is something that Alice does to get close to her great grandmother,” Rue explains in a new featurette for the series. “It’s basically her superpower.”

Dinah (voiced by Audrey Wasilewski), left, Alice (Libby Rue), Fergie the White Rabbit (Jack Stanton) and Hattie (CJ Uy) in “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery.” (Disney)

Also featured in lead roles are Abigail Estrella as the Princess of Hearts; CJ Uy as Hattie; Jack Stanton as Fergie the White Rabbit; Secunda Wood as Cookie the cookbook; and Audrey Wasilewski as Dinah the cat.

“He has an eye for style, and he isn’t afraid to throw his flair into everything,” Faison says of his character. “It’s really awesome to be a part of something that I grew up on. To reintroduce ‘Alice in Wonderland’ to my kids is special.”

Rounding out the supporting cast are Jon Secada as the King of Hearts; Vanessa Bayer and Bobby Moynihan as Tweedle Do and Tweedle Don’t; Rich Sommer as Captain Dodo; Yvette Nicole Brown as Mama Rabbit; Ana Gasteyer as Kiki; Lamorne Morris as Dandy; Matthew Moy as David of Spades; and Lesley Nicol as Iris.

Aimed at preschoolers and peppered with musical numbers, the show also boasts the voices of Broadway performers Ali Stroker as Daisy; Melissa van der Schyff as Jojo; James Monroe Iglehart as Oliver; Mandy Gonzalez as Mother Rose; Christopher Fitzgerald as Thistle; and George Salazar as Dad Hatter.

“The King of Hearts is very old school, wise, patient,” Secada said. “The only time that he gets bubbly and joyous is when he dances. ... The moments of joyfulness, dancing, takes the story to another level.”

“Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” premieres Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m. on Disney Junior and Disney Channel. The first few episodes will also be available to stream on Disney+.