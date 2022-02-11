Deepti Vempati in Season 2 of “Love Is Blind.” (Patrick Wymore / Netflix)

The first season provoked criticism for failing to cast a wider range of sizes, ethnicities and types of hopeful singles. If love is blind, many asked, why do the cast members with the most significant storylines fit Hollywood’s usual template for physical appearance?

Both Season 1 and Season 2, we really tried to have a diverse pool of participants in every sense of what that word means — whether it’s experience or body type or ethnicity or whatever. There’s only so many people that we showed. It’s actually kind of interesting to see who gravitates toward who, and I’ve thought about this, and I’ve talked about this in the past — there’s something that’s very interesting to me, that when you go into an environment where you do strip away all of the trappings of the material world, and you’re in there, there’s some people that just present confidently or flirtatiously or whatever. It’s certainly not like we said, “Let’s stack the deck.” No, we had every kind of person that we could find come into this environment, and everybody had an equal opportunity. We don’t steer or control any of it. We just set up the mechanism and help move them around, depending on who they want to spend time with.

They enter this show knowing, at this point, what it is. Look at Shake. He really wants to know what they look like. And he really wants to know that they’re in shape. That’s a big thing for him. And most of the other people around thought he was kind of an a—. But that’s his story. The show really specifically tries not to have a point of view. So, it’s not like the show’s point of view is “love is blind.” The show asks the question: Can it be blind? Is it blind or isn’t it? Maybe for some people it is and some people it isn’t. You see that in the Shake and Deepti story. It’s very evident that he isn’t attracted to her. He talks about that; he doesn’t have this attraction. There’s reasons we can speculate about why that might be. Again, the show isn’t taking a point of view; it is basically asking the question and letting these people kind of experience their own journey and telling their stories. I don’t think anybody was humiliated on this, but if somebody was to feel humiliated, I think we would tell that story; we’re not looking for that. That’s the thing, we’re not really looking for anything. We’re setting it up and following where it goes. If people who you might conventionally think are mismatched physically fall in love, amazing. But that’s the thing: What is your perception of what the word “mismatch” means?