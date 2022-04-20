‘Moon Knight,’ explained: An episode-by-episode guide

“Moon Knight” introduces a brand-new hero and a pantheon of Egyptian gods into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The fifth live-action Disney+ series from Marvel Studios stars Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, an awkward museum gift shop employee who discovers the unexplained lapses and mysterious occurrences in his life are the result of his dissociative identity disorder. His core identity is Marc Spector, a former mercenary who serves as the avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian moon god.

The six-episode series was created for television by head writer Jeremy Slater, who served as an executive producer along with filmmaker Mohamed Diab, who led the show’s directing team.

The stand-alone series for the most part does not delve too deeply into established MCU lore. But as a show based on Marvel comics characters, there are plenty of references and backstories to unpack — and this episode-by-episode guide to “Moon Knight” is here to help. To avoid spoilers, read each explainer after watching the corresponding episode.