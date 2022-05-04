‘Moon Knight’s’ finale introduces a new superhero to the MCU. Here’s her backstory

This story contains spoilers for Episode 6 of “Moon Knight” on Disney+.

A resurrection, a battle between gods, an arrival of a new superhero and a post-credits scene — the “Moon Knight” finale has it all.

The sixth and final episode of the Marvel Studios series, “God and Monsters,” sees Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) successfully release the goddess Ammit back into the world to wreak havoc against all potential wrongdoers. Meanwhile, Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) has finally found peace in the afterlife, but he is willing to risk it all to save Steven Grant (also Isaac) and the world.

Marc and Steven’s resurrection in order to take down Harrow ends up being one of the least surprising developments over the course of the finale.

While Marc and Steven were traversing the afterlife to balance their souls, Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) was trying to stop Harrow on her own before getting nudged by the goddess Taweret to free the moon god Khonshu. When circumstances turn dire, Layla agrees to become Taweret’s (temporary) avatar and gets her own superhero look and powers.

Layla, it turns out, is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of the Scarlet Scarab.

Advertisement

Television ‘Moon Knight,’ explained: An episode-by-episode guide From characters’ comic book backstories to the Marvel series’ pantheon of Egyptian gods, keep our guide handy as you watch “Moon Knight” on Disney+.

Who is the Scarlet Scarab?

After saving a girl from being crushed by a van, Layla is asked: “Are you an Egyptian superhero?” She is.

In the comics, the Scarlet Scarab was first introduced in 1977’s “Invaders” No. 23 (by Roy Thomas, Frank Robbins and Frank Springer). Egyptian archeologist Dr. Abdul Faoul gets a couple of superheroes to help him acquire an ancient artifact called the Ruby Scarab, which gives him superhuman strength, some invulnerability and the ability to shoot lightning blasts.

Although the Scarlet Scarab initially battles against the Invaders, a superhero team that includes Captain America and Bucky Barnes, his motivation is to protect Egypt from outside forces. He ultimately (albeit temporarily) fights alongside the Invaders to defeat some Nazis.

A 1982 issue of “Thor” No. 326 (by Doug Moench and Alan Kupperberg) reveals that on his deathbed, Faoul passed on his knowledge of the Ruby Scarab and its powers to his son, who eventually also took on the Scarlet Scarab mantle.

How about that post-credits scene?

“Moon Knight” has been teasing the presence of another identity that Marc and Steven are unaware of since Episode 1. He’s finally introduced in the finale’s post-credits scene.

Those familiar with “Moon Knight” comics have been awaiting the arrival of Jake Lockley, who in the comics is another identity that developed during Marc’s youth, some time after the arrival of Steven. Comic book Jake is generally a street-smart cab driver, who can gather information useful to Moon Knight through his job and network of informants. There have been comic book stories in which Jake is the primary identity.

The post-credits scene confirms that the MCU’s Jake — as has been hinted through Marc and Steven’s blackouts — is particularly brutal and willing to do things that his counterparts are not. Jake only has a few lines in his brief scene, and they are all in Spanish, which also highlights how Isaac is one of the MCU’s first Latino leads.

The scene also reveals that despite Marc and Steven’s wishes, they are not free of Khonshu’s influence. Jake remains Khonshu’s avatar, much to the moon god’s delight.

The “Moon Knight” finale left plenty of loose ends to explore if the series were to continue to a second season.