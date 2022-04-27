‘60 Minutes’ returns to top of TV ratings, leading CBS sweep of 3 highest spots

The CBS news magazine “60 Minutes” was the highest rated prime-time program for the fifth time in nine weeks, leading a CBS sweep of the top three spots in the weekly ratings and the network to its ninth victory in the nine weeks that followed NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics.

In its 54th season “60 Minutes” averaged 7.596 million viewers, one of four prime-time programs between April 18 and Sunday to top 7 million viewers, according to live-plus-same-day figures released by Nielsen on Tuesday. “FBI” was second, averaging 7.511 million viewers and “Young Sheldon” third, averaging 7.256 million.

The NBC drama “Chicago Fire” was the only other prime-time program to top 7 million viewers, averaging 7.213 million.

CBS had six of the top eight programs as it finished first for the 15th time in the 31-week-old 2021-22 television season, averaging 4.48 million viewers. It also had the most popular first-season program with the season finale of the comedy “Ghosts,” which was eighth, averaging 6.246 million viewers.

NBC averaged 3.01 million viewers to finish second after finishing third among the broadcast networks for eight consecutive weeks. It had the top rated program beginning at 10 p.m., “Chicago P.D.” which averaged 6.076 million viewers following “Chicago Fire,” ninth for the week.

ABC was third, averaging 2.96 million viewers. Its ratings leaders were the Sunday and Monday editions of “American Idol,” 11th and 13th for the week, averaging 5.884 million and 5.572 million viewers.

An episode of “American Idol” has had ABC’s biggest audience in eight of the nine weeks it has aired this season, with the only exception was the week ABC carried the Oscars.

Fox averaged 2.02 million viewers, led by the procedural drama “9-1-1,” which was 20th for the week averaging 5.045 million viewers. “9-1-1” has been Fox’s ratings leader all four times an original episode has aired since March 21.

The CW averaged 380,000 viewers. Its biggest draw program was “Freddie Mercury: The Final Act,” a documentary on the 1992 tribute concert to the late Queen lead vocalist, which averaged 891,000 viewers, 126th among broadcast programs. Its overall rank was not available.

The top 20 prime-time programs consisted 13 programs that aired on CBS — 11 scripted series episodes, “60 Minutes” and the alternative series “Survivor”; four NBC scripted programs; ABC’s two “American Idol” episodes; and Fox’s “9-1-1.”

The cable rankings were lead by ESPN’s coverage of Saturday’s first-round NBA playoff game between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, which averaged 4.624 million viewers, 22nd overall and the most for a prime-time sporting event.

NBA playoff coverage sent TNT to the top of the cable network race, averaging 2.622 million viewers, one week after finishing second. Fox News Channel averaged 2.251 million to finish second after being at the top for three consecutive weeks and 12 of the past 13.

ESPN was third for the second consecutive week, averaging 1.325 million.

The cable top 20 consisted of 13 NBA playoff games — 10 on TNT and three on ESPN; six Fox News Channel political talk shows — five broadcasts of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and one of “Hannity”; and History’s “The Curse of Oak Island.”

The six-episode limited series “Anatomy of a Scandal” was Netflix’s most-streamed English-language program, with 75.56 million hours watched. The second season of “Bridgerton” was second after finishing first each of its first four weeks of release. Its 46.13 million hours watched increased its record total for an English-language series to 673.24 million hours.