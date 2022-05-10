No, Dave Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl shows won’t be available to stream on Netflix

Dave Chappelle’s recent comedy shows at the Hollywood Bowl that made headlines will not be available to stream on Netflix, according to press materials from the streaming giant.

In late April and early May, Chappelle performed four sold-out shows at the famed venue as part of the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival. During his final Hollywood Bowl performance on May 3, the comedian was tackled onstage by a man carrying a bag that held a replica handgun with a knife attached.

After the attack, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee was arrested and faces misdemeanor charges. Chappelle, who was not injured during the incident, promptly carried on with the show while his security team dealt with his attacker.

None of Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl performances was filmed for Netflix, which is releasing several tapings of its comedy festival shows as TV specials in coming weeks. Among the entertainers whose sets will be viewable on the streamer are Bill Burr, David Letterman, Amy Schumer, Pete Davidson, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Snoop Dogg.

Hosted by Billy Eichner, “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration” will also premiere on the streamer as a comedy special on June 9. The star-studded show, taped last week at L.A.'s Greek Theatre, featured Eddie Izzard, Margaret Cho, Sandra Bernhard, Tig Notaro, Wanda Sykes, Patti Harrison, Joel Kim Booster, Bob the Drag Queen, Trixie Mattel and others.

A release date for Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias’ Netflix Is a Joke performance, filmed at a sold-out Dodger Stadium, has yet to be set by the streaming giant.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl sets were professionally shot by the comic’s personal team — not by Netflix. It’s unclear if Chappelle has any plans to release the footage. Per usual, cellphones were not allowed at Chappelle’s shows.

The last Chappelle special released by Netflix, “The Closer,” ignited a massive backlash both inside and outside the company. A number of LGBTQ Netflix employees and allies staged a walkout last fall in rebuke of the program, which included anti-transgender material. Chappelle has since doubled down on such rhetoric and Netflix has refused to cut ties with the performer.

A sampling of highlights from the Netflix Is a Joke festival are now available on the streamer’s YouTube channel. Below is the full release schedule for Netflix’s forthcoming comedy festival content: