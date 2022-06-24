We knew Evan Rachel Wood can act, but have you heard her Madonna impersonation?

Evan Rachel Wood wears many faces as her robot host Dolores in “Westworld.” In real life she’s able to slip into any number of singing voices as she proved on Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Who knew?

The “Westworld” star was there to plug the fourth season of the HBO Max show and to talk about her upcoming role as Madonna in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” a biopic about the musical comedian starring Daniel Radcliffe and premiering later this year.

Wood was “a little scared” to take on the role of the pop icon because the movie’s creators didn’t consult with Madonna before including her likeness in the film.

Wood first shared the news of her casting in March on Instagram writing, “The secret’s out! I am having WAY TOO MUCH FUN playing the iconic Madonna in @therokuchannel’s WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story with Daniel Radcliffe.”

Included in the post was a still from the film in which Wood bares a striking resemblance to the “Vogue” singer.

And while she didn’t lend her singing voice to the character, Wood told Fallon that she could have.

“We had a karaoke wrap party, and I sang Madonna and the director goes, ‘Why didn’t I make you sing in this movie?’” Wood said. “I can sing like Madonna. I have to be able to sing like a lot of different people because I have my band, Evan + Zane, and we do so many different genres and so many different styles.”

Advertisement

Wood’s singing talents come as no surprise as she starred in the 2007 Beatles-themed movie musical “Across the Universe” and lent her pipes to Anna and Elsa’s mom in “Frozen II.”

After Wood bragged about her impersonation skills, Fallon challenged her to prove it. Backed by the Roots, the late-night show’s house band, Wood jumped out of her chair and shimmied as she emulated Madonna’s voice on “Material Girl.”

“How? How do you do everything? That was fantastic,” Fallon exclaimed. “Do you do any other musical impressions?”

Wood responded by perfectly executing versions of Alanis Morissette’s hit “You Oughta Know” and rock icon Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart,” much to the bewilderment of Fallon.

Wood’s upcoming roles are her first major projects since the March release of her documentary “Phoenix Rising” in which she detailed alleged abuse by her former partner, rock musician Marilyn Manson.