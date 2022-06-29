‘60 Minutes’ and ‘America’s Got Talent’ top the Nielsen ratings for June 20-26

The only prime-time programs to top 6 million viewers last week were “60 Minutes” and “America’s Got Talent,” while the last two games of hockey’s Stanley Cup Final were the only other programs to top 5 million.

The 7 p.m. Sunday edition of the CBS newsmagazine averaged 6.125 million viewers to finish first among broadcast and cable programs airing between June 20 and Sunday, according to live-plus-same-day figures released by Nielsen on Tuesday. The 8 p.m. edition with three music-related stories was fifth for the week, averaging 4.8 million viewers. Both editions consisted of three previously broadcast segments that were updated for the postseason editions.

The NBC talent competition “America’s Got Talent,” averaging 6.002 million viewers, finished second after being the most-watched non-sports program each of the previous two weeks.

ABC’s coverage of the Colorado Avalanche’s 2-1 title-clinching victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday was third for the week, averaging 5.817 million viewers. Two-time defending champion Tampa Bay’s 3-2 victory in Game 5 on Friday to extend the series was fourth, averaging 5.145 million viewers.

Colorado’s 3-2 overtime victory in Game 4 on Wednesday was sixth, averaging 4.6 million. The Lightning’s 6-2 victory in Game 3 on June 20 was seventh, averaging 4.103 million.

The six-game series averaged 4.602 million viewers, a 91.4% increase over the 2.405-million average for Tampa Bay’s five-game victory over the Montreal Canadiens in the 2021 final, with the first two games televised by cable’s NBCSN and the final three by NBC. The last four games in 2021 were in July, the first time Stanley Cup Final games were played in the month.

The Stanley Cup Final made ABC the top network for the fourth time in the four full weeks to television summer season, averaging 3.55 million. Its most-watched non-hockey program was a rerun of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” which was 22nd averaging 3.146 million viewers.

CBS was second, averaging 2.95 million, and NBC third, 2.48 million.

Fox averaged 1.61 million viewers. “MasterChef” was its ratings leader program for the fourth consecutive week, averaging 2.346 million viewers to finish 51st.

The CW averaged 440,000 viewers. Its biggest draw for the fourth consecutive week was the crime drama “Walker,” which averaged 843,000 viewers, 123rd among broadcast programs. Its overall rank was not available.

The top 20 prime-time programs consisted of the two editions of the CBS news magazine “60 Minutes”; NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”; four Stanley Cup Final games four pregame shows and the presentation of the Stanley Cup on ABC; reruns of four CBS scripted programs; two reruns of CBS’ “The Price Is Right at Night”; and two broadcasts of the Fox News Channel political talk show “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

The first, second and third place prime-time cable programs were editions of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” led by the Friday edition, which averaged 3.255 million viewers, 18th for the week.

Fox News Channel won the cable network prime-time race for the third consecutive week, averaging 2.166 million viewers. MSNBC was second, averaging 1.406 million. ESPN was the other cable network to average more than 1 million viewers for its prime-time programming, averaging 1.205 million viewers.

Cable’s top 20 consisted of 12 Fox News Channel political talk shows — five broadcasts each of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and “Hannity” and two of “The Ingraham Angle”; four 60-minute segments of MSNBC’s coverage of the House Select Committee hearings; two editions of the MSNBC news and opinion program “The Rachel Maddow Show”; the Hallmark Channel movie “Two Tickets to Paradise”; and the 9-10 p.m. segment of the USA Network professional wrestling program “WWE Raw.”

The third season of “The Umbrella Academy” was Netflix’s most-streamed program, with viewers spending 124.53 million hours watching its 10 episodes in their first five days of release, according to figures released by the streaming service. The fourth season of “Stranger Things” was second with 76.91 million hours watched of its seven episodes, following four first-place finishes in each of first four weeks it was available.

“The Man From Toronto” was Netflix’s most popular movie, with viewers spending 53.89 million hours watching the Kevin Hart-Woody Harrelson action comedy the first three days it was available. The Adam Sandler basketball drama “Hustle” dropped to third with 26.05 million hours watched after back-to-back first-place finishes.