A few new faces join the whodunit circus this season: Amy Schumer plays a heightened version of herself as the tenant taking over Sting’s unit; Cara Delevingne is Alice, a cool gallery owner trying to get close to Mabel; and Shirley MacLaine is Leonora Folger, Bunny’s glamorous and cocotini-loving mother. There’s also the return of some of last season’s standout players to deepen the intrigue and list of suspects. Hoffman admits it was a challenge introducing starry new characters while maintaining the curiosity (and suspicions) around familiar ones.

Ultimately, it’s the narrative that guides you. You have to say, “OK, is this a part for someone known?” It’s the luckiest thing in the world to have the magnet of your stars be so huge, with the most talented people coming toward us now to say, “We’d love to be in that.” And so it’s very tempting to cast the most famous people who have asked about it. But the reality of the show has to be kept up. And there’s a reality that famous people are in the building. But there is also the balance that has to be kept.

Landing a screen veteran like MacLaine, known for roles like “The Apartment,” “Terms of Endearment” and “Steel Magnolias,” to play against the comedic dance of Martin, Short and Gomez is a highlight of this season’s early episodes. MacLaine and Hoffman developed a friendship nearly a decade ago, while trying to get a film project developed.

When the show came around, she was intrigued. We were in the middle of a pandemic. She’s in the middle of New Mexico on her ranch alone through most of the pandemic, God love her, at 86. And so I thought, “Well, I’ll give it a try.” And I said, “Shirley, would you ever consider coming to New York and shooting? We have an idea that you’d be perfect for.” And she jumped right in, which I just so admire and [she] just changed the tenor of the set the minute she walked in. I have to say, it was just bliss working with her. And Steve really was kind of blown away. He said, “There’s so few people I could point to that I would have a chance to work with who I knew growing up, and admired growing up, that I get to work with now. I’m working with Shirley MacLaine.” And they worked beautifully together. I will just give a big “hang tight” for what’s ahead.