In honor of ‘High School Musical 2’ turning 15, here’s every song ranked

What time is it?

Time to celebrate the 15th anniversary of “High School Musical 2" by ranking all the songs from the exquisitely corny sequel to the smash-hit movie musical that started it all.

Where were you when the TV event of the season premiered on Disney Channel? (I was at a sleepover chugging Capri Sun and scarfing down those doughy sprinkled sugar cookies from the grocery store.) The year was 2007, the month was August, and school was just about to start — but at that moment, it truly felt like the real summer had just begun.

The original “High School Musical” film — which was popular enough to spawn two follow-up features, a concert tour and a spinoff TV series on Disney+ — starred a young Zac Efron as Troy Bolton, Vanessa Hudgens as Gabriella Montez, Corbin Bleu as Chad Danforth, Monique Coleman as Taylor McKessie, Lucas Grabeel as Ryan Evans and Ashley Tisdale as Sharpay Evans.

For any sane people out there who haven’t watched “High School Musical 2" approximately a thousand times since its highly anticipated Disney Channel debut and are in need of a refresher: The second film in the trilogy sees the East High Wildcats spend a summer working and/or lounging at the fictional Lava Springs Country Club in Albuquerque, N.M.

Leading up to the country club talent show, micro-conflicts abound, lots of teen angst ensues and several show-stopping numbers are performed by the returning ensemble. In the words of Sharpay, here’s how they rank, ranging from “absolutely” to "...not.”

Advertisement

10. ‘Everyday’

Not even Efron and Hudgens’ endearing onscreen chemistry as star-crossed lovers Troy and Gabriella could save this talent show snooze-fest. If you’re surprised by this hollow number’s dead-last ranking, I can only assume it’s because you forgot it was in the movie at all, and I don’t blame you one bit.

9. ‘You Are the Music in Me’ (Sharpay Version)

Before Taylor’s Version, there was Sharpay’s Version — but unlike Swift’s re-recorded gems, some of Sharpay’s demo tracks probably should have stayed in the vault (looking at you too, “Humuhumunukunukuapua’a,” which hails from a deleted scene unwisely resurrected for an extended cut of the film). While the co-president of the drama club’s rockin’ rendition of “You Are the Music in Me” is a hard skip on the “High School Musical 2" soundtrack, Efron and Tisdale deserve points for conducting a masterclass in physical comedy in this scene.

8. ‘All for One’

The most memorable part of this poolside finale is Miley Cyrus’ blink-and-you’ll-miss-it, fan-voted cameo. (Who else feels like they deserve a casting-department credit for doing their civic duty and booking the Hannah Montana for this project?) The lyrics are cliché. The choreography is fun. What more can you expect from the closing number of a “High School Musical” movie?

7. ‘What Time Is It’

While not unlistenable by any means, “What Time Is It” is definitely the weakest opening number of the “High School Musical” trilogy. To be fair, nothing was ever going to live up to Troy and Gabriella’s karaoke kismet from the first movie. But kudos to the choreographers for crafting some of the most ambitious and innovative dance sequences ever staged in a school hallway.

6. ‘Fabulous’

I admit this fan-favorite number’s middling placement might be a consequence of it getting overplayed in late elementary school. (You had to be there.) Nonetheless, it’s an undeniable classic, and Tisdale deserves at least half an EGOT for this capital-P Performance.

5. ‘Work This Out’

A brazen ode to capitalism and a workers’ rights anthem in one movie musical? It’s called range, people. This number is like if “It’s a Hard Knock Life” from “Annie” were 50 times better and also had Zac Efron doing that cool shaky leg move. You know the one.

4. ‘You Are the Music in Me’

I’m a sucker for a good Troy-Gabriella duet, and every harmony to this melody is truly *chef’s kiss*. Shout-out to our geeky piano queen, Kelsi (Olesya Rulin), for composing yet another banger for the Romeo and Juliet of early 2000s Disney Channel.

3. ‘I Don’t Dance’

The irony of this number, of course, is that Bleu absolutely does dance — exceptionally well, in fact. So it’s nice to see the future Broadway star’s talents — and Grabeel‘s, for that matter — on full display here. Major props to whoever found an excuse to choreograph a sporty showstopper for these unlikely duet partners that inspired a generation of viewers to ship Chad and Ryan. #ChyanForever.

2. ‘Gotta Go My Own Way’

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: No “High School Musical” movie would be complete without a juicy breakup ballad from the No. 1 teenage drama queen, Gabriella Montez, and this one is easily the best of the three. There are so many standout moments in this number, but my personal favorite is when Gabriella finally leaves Troy and runs to her mom, who — I gather — was patiently waiting in her minivan while her daughter spent nearly four minutes dumping her boyfriend in song. Incredible.

1. ‘Bet On It’

I mean, how could anything possibly top an angsty Zac Efron prancing and leaping across a golf course while belting one of the catchiest songs ever written for TV? From the golf club choreography to the CGI reflection of sadboi Troy gazing into the Lava Springs Country Club abyss, this delightful cheeseball of a number from arguably the cheesiest installment in the entire franchise is pure gold. Plus, it gave us the iconic Troy Eats Pizza meme. No notes.