Calendar Feedback: ‘League of Their Own’ doesn’t tell the full story

To read the otherwise fine articles on the new TV series “A League of Their Own,” by Helene Elliott in the Sports section [“A Baseball Pioneer in a League of Her Own,” Aug. 9] and Jen Yamato in the Calendar section [“Whole New Ballgame,” Aug. 22], one would get the impression that Penny Marshall’s film of the same name is where the story started.

Marshall’s movie is based on Kelly Candaele’s documentary of the same name. His film for PBS was part of a series that won an Emmy. Candaele wrote the documentary to honor the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and his mother, who played in it for five years. Helen Callaghan Candaele won the league’s batting title in 1945. Kelly Candaele helped Marshall with her movie version, and his brother, Casey, played in the major leagues with the Houston Astros.

John Perez

North Hollywood

Good legal advice

Regarding “Why ‘Better Call Saul’ Finale Left Odenkirk Shattered” [Aug. 16]: Not surprisingly, former President Trump is having problems hiring expert lawyers to dig him out of his latest legal jeopardy. He “Better Call Saul.”

Lynne Tieslau Jewell

Los Feliz

Evolving idea of marriage

When discussing modern marriage, most people, including The Times’ Mary McNamara, do not include any mention of how the whole “marriage” thing came about [“Let’s Talk About Marital Reality,” Aug. 18].

Going back to primitive men and women, each had a very primitive need. Men wanted to procreate and needed someone to care for those children. Women had babies who needed food and protection. So essentially, it was a very informal mutual aid agreement. This agreement evolved over time, as society changed and people lived longer.

Historically, at least one or both partners would die fairly young. But now, people can stay alive long enough to easily be married for 25 years. My marriage just passed the 55-year mark, which would have horrified my younger self, who couldn’t imagine being this old.

People need to review the concept of lifetime marriage to the same person. People change over such a long period, and not all couples can change in the same way. Realizing this could take the stigma off what is seen as a “failed” marriage. Instead, for most, the time married was a success, and if people later changed, then a review of a marriage could be justified.

Laura Newman

Santa Barbara

A songwriter with flair

Regarding Greg Braxton’s appreciation, “Lamont Dozier Bared His Heart and Soul” [Aug. 11]: The Four Tops’ rousing anthem, “I Can’t Help Myself,” soared to No. 1 on the charts. Fueled by Levi Stubbs’ driving vocals, the Tops’ candied harmonies, Jack Ashford’s enchanting tambourine and Dozier’s catchy lyrics, it catapulted Motown into the music pantheon. Rolling Stone magazine said Dozier culled the refrain “sugar pie, honey bunch” from his grandfather, who called the ladies that his hairdresser wife beautified “sugar pie” or “honey bunch.”

Dozier extricated the angst embedded in relationships and crafted infectious, foot-tapping, hand-clapping melodramas. Mr. Dozier, thank you for the music.

Marc D. Greenwood

Opelika, Ala.