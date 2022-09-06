‘NCIS’ vet Pauley Perrette reveals she suffered a ‘massive stroke’ a year ago

Former “NCIS” star Pauley Perrette is still here and repeatedly reminded her fans of that fact when she marked a scary milestone on Twitter.

Perrette, 53, best known for playing forensic scientist Abby Sciuto in the CBS procedural, revealed in a Friday tweet that it had been a year since she suffered a “massive stroke” and that she’s grateful to be alive and “still full of faith.”

“It’s 9/2 One year ago I had a massive stoke,” she wrote. “Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, And daddy And then Cousin Wayne

“Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far… And still so grateful, Still so full of faith, And STILL HERE!” she added.

Perrette did not publicly disclose the medical emergency at the time or provide further details about it since the tweet.

In a video accompanying her tweet, Perrette added: “Yes, I’m still here. Again. Like, how many times do I cheat death?”

The TV star, who showed off a rainbow-hued hairstyle, also shared that she “almost died” from a hair-dye allergy and that she suffers from food allergies and reminded followers that she is a domestic violence and rape survivor. She also mentioned how she was allegedly assaulted by a transient man in 2015. (The case involving David Merck was dismissed in 2017 after he reached a plea negotiation, according to Los Angeles Superior Court records.)

“I feel good. I’ve been through a lot in the last two years, things that are harder than having a stroke. But I’m still here and I’m still grateful,” Perrette said.

In 2018, Perrette appeared in her final episode of “NCIS,” capping a 15-year run and a reported feud with co-star and executive producer Mark Harmon. She later starred in the short-lived CBS sitcom “Broke” and announced in November 2020 that she had officially retired from acting.