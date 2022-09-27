Advertisement
Share
Television

After fans dismiss it as ‘pretty gross,’ Netflix drops LGBTQ tag for ‘Dahmer’ series

Evan Peters in a gray jumpsuit and glasses standing in a mugshot
Evan Peters portrays serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”
(Netflix)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

Netflix’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” isn’t out of the woods yet. The streaming platform, which was slammed for the “cruel” series by the family of one of Dahmer’s victims, has come under fire for initially categorizing it as an LGBTQ show.

“If I need to stay in my lane absolutely tell me but anyone else think it’s pretty gross of @netflix to list Dahmer under #LGBTQ, especially when the True Crime tag would have worked?,” tweeted writer Frances Danger on Wednesday, when the series premiered.

Other users noticed how Netflix tagged the series as part of its LGBTQ content. For reference, other series under the streamer’s LGBTQ tag include “Heartstopper,” “Sex Education” and “AJ the Queen.”

Advertisement
Niecy Nash-Betts in a white dress with feather cuffs

Television

‘Make love, skinny dip and drink expensive champagne’: Inside Niecy Nash-Betts’ second act

Two years after Nash-Betts’ surprise marriage to Jessica Betts, the honeymoon isn’t over. Even on the set of their new TV series, ‘The Rookie: Feds.’

“Nah Netflix wrong for filing dahmer under LGBTQ,” said another Twitter user.

“Hey hi @netflix I IMPLORE you please reconsider having Dahmer with the LGBTQ tag, especially as one of its tags right when you open the app,” said @Sinuzaki.

On TikTok, one user said it’s “technically true” to label the series “LGBTQ,” given that Dahmer was gay, “but this is not the representation we’re looking for.”

Upon its release, the series also fell under the platform’s “ominous,” “psychological,” “horror,” “vintage crime” and “dark” categories.

As of Tuesday, Netflix listed the series under “Crime TV Shows” and “Social Issue Drama.” However, it’s unclear when exactly Netflix dropped the “LGBTQ” label.

Movies

Review: ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Files’ a haunting portrait of serial killer

Review: ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Files’ a haunting portrait of serial killer

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which stars Evan Peters as the serial killer, revisits the late ‘70s to early ‘90s when Dahmer killed 17 people, most of whom were people of color.

Even before it premiered, the new Netflix series sparked criticism for its trailer.

“Idk about some of y’all but I don’t think the murders of black, gay men should be used for entertainment or profit,” one Twitter user said.

“Do serial killers really need this much screen time?” said another Twitter user.

A man with blonde hair in glasses standing in a jail lineup

Television

Netflix dropped a new Jeffrey Dahmer show, and a victim’s family says ‘it’s cruel’

Netflix dropped ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ this week and received criticism from one of the victim’s loved ones, among others. Evan Peters stars as the serial killer.

Just a day after “Monster” debuted, Eric Perry tweeted that the series is making his family relive the nightmare of Errol Lindsey’s murder, and the trauma his sister Rita Isbell faced.

“I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are pissed about this show,” he said in a tweet last Thursday.

Perry retweeted a video that seemed to compare a scene from the Netflix series to real-life courtroom footage of Rita Isbell, Lindsey’s sister, charging at Dahmer. In the scene, actor DaShawn Barnes portrays Isbell and rushes toward Peters’ Dahmer before she is stopped by courtroom security.

“It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what?” Perry said in his first post. “How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?”

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement