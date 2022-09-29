Advertisement
Television

Trevor Noah will depart ‘The Daily Show’ after seven years as host: ‘My time is up’

Trevor Noah, pictured at the 2021 Grammy Awards, announced Thursday that he will depart “The Daily Show.”
(Jordan Strauss/ Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Trevor Noah’s time on “The Daily Show” is coming to a close, The Times has confirmed.

While taping the series on Thursday, Noah revealed to his audience that he will be departing the late-night series. He started his statement reflecting on his time on the series, and how he found “myself filled with gratitude for the journey” of hosting the series.

“It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected. And I found myself thinking throughout the time, you know, everything we’ve gone through, the Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey of, you know, the more pandemic,” he said. “And then, and I realized that after the seven years, my time is up.”

Seven years after taking the helm from former host Jon Stewart, Noah said, “It’s time.”

“I realized there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows,” Noah added. “I miss just being everywhere, doing everything.”

A spokesperson for Comedy Central said in a statement to The Times, “We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps.

“As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of ‘The Daily Show’ as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

