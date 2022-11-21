Advertisement
Television

‘Supernatural’ creator Eric Kripke honors TV actor Nicki Aycox after her death at 47

A woman with curly blond hair smiling in a black dress and green necklace
Nicki Aycox attends the 2003 premiere of “Jeepers Creepers 2" in Los Angeles.
(Kevin Winter / Getty Images)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Nicki Aycox, a TV actor known for her roles on “Supernatural,” “Cold Case” and “Dark Blue,” has died. She was 47.

Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed last week via Facebook that the performer died on Nov. 16. No cause of death was given, but Aycox revealed in March 2021 that she had been diagnosed with leukemia.

“My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” Ceklosky wrote on Facebook.

“Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”

Aycox originated the role of demon Meg Masters on the hit CW series “Supernatural,” which ran from 2005 to 2020. On Sunday, “Supernatural” creator Eric Kripke paid tribute to Aycox via Twitter.

“Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young,” Kripke wrote. “She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary.”

Last spring, Aycox posted a hospital selfie on Instagram with the caption, “I became very ill thinking I had covid in Jan and Feb. well things came to a head. I ended up in a hospital diagnosed with Lukemeia.”

“I want everyone to know I’m doing incredibly well and fighting my way thru chemo,” she continued. “I will update with a better pic of myself, and talk about staying positive thru the worst of times. ... take care of yourself all! I’ll be back better, stronger, and wiser!”

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

