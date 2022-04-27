Advertisement
Jared Padalecki says he’s ‘lucky’ to be on the mend after ‘very bad’ car accident

A man in a suit with long hair and a beard smiles.
Jared Padalecki, seen in 2019, is recovering from a car accident.
(Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Actor Jared Padalecki is recovering after a brutal car accident that his “Supernatural” co-star Jensen Ackles compared to going “12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson.”

The actor, who is shooting Season 2 of The CW’s “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot, assured fans that he was healing when he took to Instagram on Tuesday.

“Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week,” the 39-year-old actor wrote, sharing a photo of him hugging daughter Odette. “I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone🙏#SPNFamily #WalkerFamily #akf”

The “Gilmore Girls” alum didn’t disclose details about the accident or what injuries he sustained. But Ackles, who played his brother on the long-running CW series “Supernatural,” updated fans about his condition and said that Padalecki was “lucky to be alive.”

“I don’t know if you guys know what’s going on. He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive,” the “Walker” director and “The Boys” actor said at Creation Entertainment’s Supernatural Official Convention last weekend, according to People.

“And not only that, but he’s at home recovering, which, the fact that he’s not in a hospital right now, is blowing my mind because I saw the car,” Ackles added.

Last week, Padalecki apologized on Twitter for not attending the event in New York over the weekend.

Representatives for the actor did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

