Julia Louis-Dreyfus jokes about son’s ‘racy’ ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ scenes

Naturally, comedy legend Julia Louis-Dreyfus had a sense of humor about her 25-year-old son starring in one of TV’s steamiest shows, “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

During a recent episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the late-night host asked Louis-Dreyfus for her thoughts on her son Charlie Hall’s performance in the HBO Max series about four college roommates attending a fictional university in Vermont.

“That’s a racy show,” Kimmel said of “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” which lives up to its name.

Advertisement

“It’s a very racy show, yes,” Louis-Dreyfus agreed.

In the second season of Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble’s young-adult comedy, Hall plays Whitney’s (Alyah Chanelle Scott) lab partner-turned-love interest, Andrew. Despite initially resenting one another, Whitney and Andrew eventually develop feelings for each other and start hooking up — in the lab, in the library, etc.

“Do you watch the show in fear that you might see something you haven’t seen for a while?” Kimmel quipped.

“I mean, I did watch the show,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “And I think he was really good. I mean, he was adorable. He was f— a girl in a library...”

Cue the comedic pause as the studio audience roared with laughter.

“I thought it was, uh... dynamite!” Louis-Dreyfus joked.

Louis-Dreyfus and husband Brad Hall share two adult sons, Charlie Hall and Henry Hall. They are apparently big fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and have been helping their mom better understand her Marvel character, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

The “Seinfeld” and “Veep” alum has so far appeared in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Black Widow” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and confirmed that she will soon reprise her villainous role in the upcoming Marvel film, “Thunderbolts.”

“The head honchos at Marvel ... were explaining to me the character and who she’s going to be dealing with in this universe and that universe, and I’m like listening, listening,” Louis-Dreyfus recalled.

“I had a similar experience as when I’m listening to my accountant talking about my taxes. I’m trying really hard to focus, you know what I mean? But anyway, I just keep asking my boys, ‘Explain to me what this means.’ ... They know.”