Advertisement
Television

Did Johnny Knoxville just leak the location for Season 3 of ‘White Lotus’?

Johnny Knoxville and two characters from "The White Lotus.'"
Johnny Knoxville, left, might have disclosed the next location of “The White Lotus,” whose first season starred Natasha Rothwell, center, and Murray Bartlett.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times, left; Mario Perez / HBO)
By Emily St. MartinStaff Writer 
Share

Johnny Knoxville got a little too candid in a recent interview and might have unwittingly revealed that “The White Lotus” is headed to Japan.

The “Jackass” star sat down with Vulture to discuss the cancellation of his Hulu comedy series, “Reboot,” but the conversation drifted to the upcoming season of HBO’s hit series “The White Lotus” (as conversations tend to do). And Knoxville slipped up.

“Mike White is a very close friend of mine,” Knoxville told Vulture of the show’s creator. “He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that’s where the next … oh, I’m not giving anything away.”

THE WHITE LOTUS Season 2 Sabrina Impacciatore

Entertainment & Arts

How HBO’s ‘White Lotus’ captures the theater of the tourism industry

I worked for several years as a travel writer. Here’s what Mike White’s dramedy gets exactly right about tourism as immersive but shallow theater.

Advertisement

He stopped himself before adding, “I might call him again as soon as this is over.”

The first season of the Emmy Award-winning anthology series took place at a fictitious luxury resort chain — the White Lotus — and was set in Hawaii, where the overarching theme was wealth and excess. In Season 2, viewers met an entirely new set of vacationers (aside from fan favorite Jennifer Coolidge) in Sicily, where sex is at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

THE WHITE LOTUS Season 2 Jon Gries as Greg Hunt, Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt

Television

We’re all still processing that ‘White Lotus’ finale. But what’s next for Season 3?

‘The White Lotus’ creator Mike White has dropped a big clue about what to expect from Season 3 of HBO’s dark satire about wealth, class and sex.

For the next season, White hinted in an HBO Max featurette that the show might be set in Asia. “It would be a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” he said. “And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

He also played around with the idea of taking “The White Lotus” to another continent.

“We just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it’s hard to think about the next race,” he told Deadline in October. “But if we did, I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.”

Television
Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, NBC, Vice, Los Angeles Magazine and the Southern California News Group. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter. In 2022, she won third place for best news feature with the L.A. Press Club. St. Martin has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of La Verne and a master’s in creative nonfiction from UC Riverside.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement