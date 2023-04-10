Well, that was a twist. What ‘Succession’ fans are saying about this week’s episode

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in the fourth season of “Succession.”

Warning: This story contains spoilers for Sunday’s episode of “Succession.”

A wedding episode of “Succession” wouldn’t be complete without a jaw-dropping plot twist that drastically alters the trajectory of the hit HBO drama — and Sunday night’s installment did not disappoint.

The third episode of Season 4, “Connor’s Wedding,” finally pulled the trigger on a major event the series has long foreshadowed: the death of Waystar chairman and media-family patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

During the episode, Logan decides to skip his eldest son’s nuptials and board a flight to Sweden in an effort to secure a deal with tech mogul Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). On the plane, the business executive collapses and shares one last phone call with his younger children — Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) — as the flight staff tries to revive him. By the time the jet lands, Logan is dead.

Naturally, fans were quick to react to the water-cooler moment on Twitter, which was in a collective state of shock.

“IT’S ONLY 10 MINUTES INTO THE EPISODE WHAT THE F— IS GOING ON,” tweeted @KyleSandino.

“Is this #Succession episode about to traumatize us all,” tweeted @iWasii.

“I AM F— SICK TO MY STOMACH,” tweeted @ughhitsrae.

Some viewers were surprised by their emotional reactions to Logan’s inevitable demise.

“i thought i’d be rejoicing when logan was dying but seeing roman shiv and kendalls reaction was not fun actually,” tweeted @wednesdaysadums.

“I never thought that I would be crying for Logan’s death but this episode was brutal, it was a lot to take in,” tweeted @BlackWidow_221B. “The kids were so broken and lost.”

Several hailed the episode as outstanding TV while praising what they considered Emmy-worthy performances from Strong, Snook, Culkin and others.

“Magnificent writing and acting, this episode needs to win bunch of Emmys,” tweeted @BlackWidow_221B. “This is real TV.”

“This is easily the greatest show of all time and one of the greatest episodes of television to ever air!” tweeted @OyindaOdewale. “BRAVO!!!”

“I don’t think it’s too soon to say that tonight’s episode of SUCCESSION was literally one of the greatest in the history of television,” tweeted @ZoeRoseBryant.

“This episode was a perfect symphony. Everyone working in tandem to create this devastating harmony of panic, confusion & grief,” tweeted @avery__thompson. “Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen & the cast gave us a masterclass. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The fourth and final season of “Succession” premiered late last month, setting the stage for a fierce corporate battle between Logan and his traitorous heirs. Two episodes later, one central question remains: Who will succeed the formidable billionaire as the head of Waystar Royco?