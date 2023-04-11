Readers react to our fictional ‘Succession’ obituary as strongly as you’d expect

The death of a character in one of the best shows on television is a major entertainment event, and one that begged for extraordinary coverage. Reflecting the thoroughness with which HBO’s “Succession” has created its own media universe, Times staffers Meredith Blake and Yvonne Villarreal wondered how a paper like ours would cover that story in real life. The result was a much-discussed “obituary” for Logan Roy, the fictional media mogul played by Brian Cox.

Some readers enjoyed the piece, finding not just humor but also a needed summation of the series to date, as well as critical context for the impact that the death of a major character will have for the remaining episodes of the series’ final season.

Others were quite angry, whether about the decision to publish an obituary about a TV character or the obituary-style headline for the story. Though The Times’ own social media accounts featured spoiler warnings, the widely shared piece appeared on some viewers’ feeds before they had seen the episode, with no “spoiler alert” to remind them to avert their eyes.

Below is a sample of the response.

I am writing to express my disappointment and concern about the fictional obituary for “Succession” character Logan Roy (Brian Cox). While I understand that sensational and attention-grabbing stories can increase ratings, I believe it is irresponsible journalism to report on imaginary and fictional events as if they were real.

“Succession” is a TV show. It is purely a work of fiction created for entertainment purposes. By reporting on it as if it were factual, you are spreading nonsense among your readers unnecessarily.

Furthermore, by publishing this “fake obituary” you are contributing to a culture of misinformation and sensationalism that is already prevalent in the media. This can lead to consequences, such as people making decisions based on false information.

As a respected newspaper, I urge you to prioritize factual reporting and to refrain from using fictional scenarios (“a dark comedy TV show”) to garner attention. Your responsibility is to inform and educate the public, not to sensationalize fake stories for the sake of ratings.

Jan Andelson

Tarzana

Thanks for ruining the “Succession” surprise. I’d been recording the shows so that I could watch them in “Succession” but you’ve spoiled it.

You should know better than to pull a cute stunt like this.

Sean O’Connell

Oceanside

I just want to thank you for the obituary for poor Logan Roy. It was brilliant.

I love “Succession” and the whole dysfunctional family, especially Greg.

Maggie Bentley

Spokane, Wash.

Normally, I’m not a fan of fake news (or even April Fool’s hoax stories).

However, your Logan Roy obit was a fun idea and a well-executed trip down memory lane for we “Succession” fanatics.

Eric Lindbom

Silver Lake

To whichever genius decided to publish Logan’s obit, in the aftermath of your asinine decision to spoil a major episode of “Succession,” you also decided very clearly not to apologize. Instead you let us all know that The Times felt that it was “important to be part of the conversation in real time.”

If you want that kind of a role, go be a fiction writer, or a screenwriter. There’s no reflected glory for either the wannabe writer who conceived this idea or the editor who decided not to admit it was wrong.

The is high school newspaper stuff, except in L.A. the high school kids would be too savvy to make this kind of mistake. They, at least, would know their audience. You clearly don’t.

Get out of town, folks. You’re in the wrong media market and maybe the wrong profession.

Paul Golding

Los Angeles

Outstanding pseudo obituary of Logan Roy, the fictional head character of “Succession,” a series based partially on the real-life publishing moguls Sumner Redstone and Rupert Murdoch with added extra spicy dialogue.

This obituary helped me understand what was taking place in this fast-paced crisis-after-crisis-filled series with names and characters who continued to outdo one another in outlandish behavior and language.

The numerous bit parts played by major stars helped insure the success of the series.

Now with the death of Logan Roy, the series does not have to end. The four remaining siblings can continue to compete for leadership of the cable empire and the series can continue in crisis after crisis unabated.

Richard C. Armendariz

Huntington Beach

I believe that posting this obituary for Logan Roy during the original airing of the “Succession” episode was a highly irresponsible move.

As you are well aware, many if not most television viewers today do not watch programming live as it airs but stream it afterwards on their own time. However, scores of “Succession” viewers using social media were treated to spoiler posts about a hugely significant plot development — the death of Logan Roy — before they ever got a chance to watch the episode. .

I personally was a fan of the obituary, but posting it so soon after the airing — and especially posting it on social media — was a highly irresponsible move by the L.A. Times and one that should not be repeated.

Ben Brachfeld

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Clever! I can’t remember when I’ve enjoyed an article in Calendar as much as this morning’s “Obituary.”

Kudos to the two women who wrote this ever-so-thorough article — made even more realistic by the note that HBO had declined The Times’ repeated requests to make anyone available for comment.

I got a huge laugh out loud.

Wendy Mollett

Studio City

I don’t normally mind silly, winking articles — even when they come from a source that I imagine thinks of itself as an outlet for much-needed journalism. But I can’t get over how obnoxious and frankly rude-to-its-own-readers The Times’ recent fake obituary was regarding a character death in a certain HBO series.

It’s one thing for a light, humorous story to show up in The Times, but it’s another when that story will clearly irritate anyone who might have been busy the night the fatal episode aired.

But I suppose in the eye of The Times’ editors, anyone who couldn’t make time to watch the episode by the time the sun came up after airing didn’t deserve to enjoy the episode.

Ian McFarland

Los Angeles