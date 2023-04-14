Nickelodeon alum Drake Bell laughs off reaction to his viral missing person report

Former child star Drake Bell had something to say about the missing person report blasted by Florida police on Thursday.

“Drake & Josh” star Drake Bell swiftly laughed off the frenzy set off by Florida law enforcement Thursday when police reported the actor as missing and endangered.

“You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?” the “Ultimate Spider-Man” voice actor tweeted Thursday — not long after Daytona Beach police deemed him to be safe.

You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? 😂 — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) April 13, 2023

The missive came after the Daytona Beach Police Department posted a photo of the 36-year-old along with a missing person notice on its Facebook page. The post said that Bell — real name Jared Bell — went missing from around a high school on Wednesday night, was believed to be traveling in a gray BMW and that he “is considered missing and endangered.”

The notice set off a wave of concern about the embattled actor, who has had run-ins with the law for years.

Doubts were raised in the police post’s comments section, prompting police to say that the notice was “a legitimate post” from the department. Although the Nickelodeon veteran was believed to be missing for less than 24 hours, a police spokesperson told The Times that the case “was handled and disseminated in the same manner as other similar cases.”

About four hours after the post was published, police officials said they reached Bell and confirmed his safety.

“Many [of] us were worried,” replied a fan to Bell’s tweet. “We’re all glad you’re safe. It’s good to leave your phone at home etc sometimes but next time. Please tell someone where you’re going and that you’re leaving your phone in the car. Just so nobody worries and panics.”

“Lmfao imagine living in Daytona Beach (Me) and hearing that drake bell is missing in your town I felt like I was in a simulation,” tweeted another.

“that’s why you haven’t responded to my text since february?” joked another.

The “Fuego Lento” singer, who was sentenced in 2021 to two years’ probation relating to a child endangerment case, reportedly recently completed his probation.