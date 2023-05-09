Lakers playoff games win the week’s prime-time ratings; King Charles’ late-night coronation has big audience

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody, in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals, the week’s top ranked program.

ABC’s coverage of Game 3 of the Lakers-Golden State Warriors Western Conference semifinal series was the week’s top-ranked program and drew the largest audience for an NBA conference semifinal game since 2011. The Lakers’ 127-97 victory Saturday averaged 8.373 million viewers, the most for a Game 3 of a conference semifinal series since 1999, according to live-plus-same-day figures released Tuesday by Nielsen.

The first two games were second and third in prime-time ratings. TNT’s coverage of the Lakers’ 117-112 victory in Game 1, Tuesday, averaged 7.365 million viewers, the most for a Game 1 of a conference semifinal series in the history of cable television, second among prime-time programs airing between May 1 and Sunday and first among cable programs, despite starting at 10:13 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

ESPN’s coverage of Golden State’s 127-100 victory in Game 2, Thursday, averaged 7.352 million viewers, third for the week and second among cable programs.

Nielsen estimates that the Coronation of King Charles III, airing on 11 networks beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday and continuing into the early morning, had an audience of 10.3 million viewers in the U.S. This was a larger audience than all prime-time programs for the week. Compared to historical Television viewing of other notable British royal events the audience was smaller than:



Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, Sept. 19, 2023: 11,363,000

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding, April 29, 2011: 22,766,000

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, May 19, 2018: 29,185,000

Princess Diana’s funeral, Sept. 6, 1997: 33,252,000

CBS had each of the week’s five top non-sports programs to be the win the network battle for the eighth consecutive week, the 11th time in 12 weeks and 13th time in the last 15, averaging 4.39 million viewers.

“60 Minutes” was CBS’ ratings leader, averaging 7.234 million viewers, fourth for the week and first among non-sports programs. “Young Sheldon” was the top entertainment program, averaging 7.137 million viewers, fifth for the week and second among non-sports programs.

The only times CBS has not finished first in the last 15 weeks were the weeks of Feb. 6-13, when Fox aired Super Bowl LVII, and March 6-12, when ABC aired the Oscars.

ABC was second for the fourth consecutive week following four consecutive third-place finishes, averaging 4.12 million viewers. Its most popular non-sports program was “American Idol,” ninth for the week and sixth among non-sports programs, averaging 6.115 million viewers.

NBC was third among the broadcast networks for the fourth consecutive week after four consecutive second-place finishes, averaging 2.94 million viewers. “Chicago Fire” was its ratings leader, averaging 6.093 million viewers, 10th for the week and seventh among non-sports programs.

Fox averaged 1.99 million viewers for its 15 hours. The procedural drama “9-1-1” topped its ratings, averaging 4.174 million viewers, 36th for the week and 25th among non-sports programming.

Each of the seven original episodes of “9-1-1” to air in 2023 have been at the top Fox’s prime-time programming each week.

The CW averaged 330,000 viewers. The superhero drama “Superman & Lois” was its biggest draw for the sixth time in the seven weeks it has aired this season, averaging 655,000 viewers, 145th among broadcast programs, one spot behind the episode of the 1960-68 CBS comedy, “The Andy Griffith Show” that aired at 8:30 p.m. May 1 on MeTV.

The top 20 prime-time programs consisted of four NBA playoff games — two on ESPN and one each on ABC and TNT; eight CBS scripted programs, its news magazine “60 Minutes” and alternative series “Survivor”; the two editions of “American Idol” on ABC; NBC’s three “Chicago” series and its singing competition “The Voice.”

NBA playoff coverage gave TNT the week’s top spot among cable networks for the third consecutive week, averaging 3.166 million viewers. ESPN was second for the second consecutive week, averaging 2.462 million.

Fox News Channel’s viewership increased 1.3% to 1.468 million viewers from 1.449 million the previous week when its viewership was down 28.7% from its 2.058 million average in Tucker Carlson’s final week.

Fox News Channel was third among all cable networks for the second consecutive week, while leading both rival cable news networks for the 116th consecutive week. MSNBC finished fourth among cable networks, averaging 1.155 million viewers and CNN was 13th, averaging 494,000 viewers.

The cable prime-time top 20 consisted of nine NBA playoff games — six on TNT and three on ESPN; three NBA studio shows — two on TNT and one on ESPN; History’s “The Curse of Oak Island”; the MSNBC news and opinion program, “The Rachel Maddow Show”; ESPN’s coverage of Game 7 of the New Jersey Devils-New York Rangers NHL first-round playoff series; three editions of the Fox News Channel political talk show “Hannity”; and the first two hourlong segments of the USA Network professional wrestling show, “WWE Raw.”

The “Bridgerton” prequel, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” was Netflix’s most-streamed title with 148.28 million hours watched of its six episodes in their first four days of release.

The French action-thriller “AKA” was Netflix’s most popular movie for the second consecutive week with 49.32 million viewing hours, 51.6% more than the 32.53 million viewing hours the previous week when it was available for three days.