Larry Myers Jr., ‘My 600-Lb Life’ star who sang about buttermilk biscuits, dies

Larry Myers Jr., the aspiring gospel singer who starred in TLC’s “My 600-Lb. Life” and became known as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits, has died. He was 49.

The reality star died from a heart attack at his home in Houston, Texas, last week after mourning the death of a friend, family spokesperson Sonya Hines-Hall told TMZ. Hines-Hall, who was his godsister, also organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise $35,000 for Myers’ funeral arrangements. So far, the fundraiser has raised a little more than 1,220.

Hines-Hall and representatives for TLC did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

“Larry, aka ‘Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits,’ has used his musical talents to bless others since the age of 10,” Hines-Hall wrote on the fundraiser’s webpage. “From a small storefront church in his home town to the big stage of the Apollo theater, Larry always made himself available to sing at special events anytime anyone asked, most of the time free of charge. His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met.”

Myers’ death was also announced Sunday on his cousin Todd Darrell’s Facebook page.

“It’s with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers,” Darrell wrote in the June 17 post. “Many of you know him as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits. If you can help us we would greatly appreciate it. Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest Challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed.”

Myers appeared in Season 10 of the TLC reality series about people who are morbidly obese after previously having weight-loss surgery. In the episode titled “Larry’s Journey,” which aired in January 2022, Myers weighed 940 pounds ahead of having gastric-bypass surgery. He lost about 100 pounds over the course of the show and earned his nickname after going viral for singing the phrase “buttermilk biscuits” while eating biscuits and fried chicken in the episode.

“Constantly eating and portion control are the hardest parts for me,” Myers said on the show. “When I eat, it’s hard for me to stop. Even when I’m full, I could always have more. Every single bite to the last of it. I enjoy it. I’m trapped in this body and I just want to be free. “

The episode chronicled the challenges he faced while being driven to a grocery store twice a week and how he would get dizzy from walking around, compensating by taking sitting breaks and drinking juice. He said he was worried about fainting and creating a scene there.

“Food is like a drug. When I’m exhausted I need to eat,” he said, noting that “on a good day” he would eat about 3,000 calories, trying to fill a void from missing his mother and sisters.

Myers continued to document his weight-loss journey on social media, launching “The Buttermilk Biscuit Show” on his YouTube channel last year that featured life updates, prayers, motivational speeches, as well as plenty of Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits-branded merchandise.

“Y’all know I’m a big baby but God is so good. And this is amazing. And I thank God because He gave me a second chance,” he said in a video, showing off how his old clothes fit loosely. “All those thousands and thousands of comments that people didn’t think that I would be able to fight for my life again — God will show up and show out in the midst of it all. I’m walking in silence on a lot of stuff but I’m here to tell you the best is yet to come. Y’all be encouraged and I love you.”