‘Days of Our Lives’ halts production amid misconduct allegations as cast seeks leadership change

Production has stopped on “Days of Our Lives” amid a misconduct probe of an executive producer.

Production has paused on the set of the long-running daytime drama “Days of Our Lives” after reports that the show’s executive producer and director Albert Alarr is being investigated for misconduct.

Production on the show is scheduled to be halted until at least Aug. 7, according to Deadline.

News of misconduct allegations against Alarr sparked an outcry from the show’s cast. Deadline reports that more than 25 cast members on the Emmy-nominated series have petitioned for a change in leadership.

“As a result of said actions of the current [co-]executive producer Albert Alarr, mentioned in the report, many of us feel — and will continue to feel — very uncomfortable and distraught should he stay involved with the show,” the petition reportedly stated. “Many of us have either been physically or verbally violated by him, including witnessing those objectionable and offensive actions.”

Advertisement

Deadline reported last week that the distributor of “Days of Our Lives,” Sony Pictures Television, conducted an internal investigation after allegations against Alarr were raised. Sources told the outlet, “Alarr has been abusive, making people feel uncomfortable and humiliated.” The probe reportedly began after women on staff raised concerns that they were being disproportionately affected by layoffs, and that they were being paid less than their male counterparts.

Corday Productions, which produces the Peacock soap opera, confirmed that an “impartial investigation” did take place.

“After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings,” the company told Deadline. “Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment.”

The Times has reached out to Corday, Alarr’s employer, for comment.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, actor Lisa Rinna, who rose to fame in the 1990s as Billie Reed on the long-running program, posted a photo last week of a news article about the allegations levied against Alarr with “Karma is a b—” superimposed over the image.

Rinna then recalled an experience she said she had on the set of the show while recently reprising her role.

“Well, this took a long time. Let’s see when’s the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn’t believe the work environment,” Rinna wrote. “It was disgusting, I was shocked. I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn’t do a thing until now, it seems.”

Advertisement

A representative for Rinna said the actor has “no further comment” regarding her Instagram post or any other issues related to “Days of Our Lives.”