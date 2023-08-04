Advertisement
Television

Mark Margolis, ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ actor, dies at 83

Mark Margolis wears a gray scarf and a black coat as he poses for pictures
Mark Margolis, the character actor most famous for portraying Hector Salamanca in the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe, died Thursday at 83.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Carlos De Loera
Mark Margolis, the actor best known for his performances as former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” as well as Alberto the Shadow in “Scarface,” has died. He was 83.

Margolis died Thursday at New York City’s Mt. Sinai Hospital after a short illness, his son, Morgan Margolis, said in a statement to The Times.

Born in Philadelphia on Nov. 26, 1939, the actor starred alongside Al Pacino as one of the main antagonists in the Brian De Palma classic, “Scarface.” Margolis received an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Salamanca in the critically acclaimed TV series “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.”

He is survived by his wife, Jaqueline, and son, Morgan.

This is a developing story...

Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He previously worked at The Times as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

