Mark Margolis, ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ actor, dies at 83
Mark Margolis, the actor best known for his performances as former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” as well as Alberto the Shadow in “Scarface,” has died. He was 83.
Margolis died Thursday at New York City’s Mt. Sinai Hospital after a short illness, his son, Morgan Margolis, said in a statement to The Times.
Born in Philadelphia on Nov. 26, 1939, the actor starred alongside Al Pacino as one of the main antagonists in the Brian De Palma classic, “Scarface.” Margolis received an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Salamanca in the critically acclaimed TV series “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.”
He is survived by his wife, Jaqueline, and son, Morgan.
This is a developing story...
