Bob Barker died of complications of Alzheimer’s, a diagnosis that was previously undisclosed

Bob Barker, the longtime host of “The Price Is Right” and a dedicated animal-rights activist, died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a death certificate made public Tuesday.

Hypertension, hypothyroidism and hyperlipidemia were listed as contributing factors in the 99-year-old TV personality’s death. Barker did not reveal his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

TMZ, which first reported on the death certificate, said the TV host was diagnosed with the brain disorder “years” before his death. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, according to the Mayo Clinic, and “causes the brain to shrink and brain cells to eventually die.”

On Aug. 26, publicist Roger Neal — who spoke on behalf of Barker’s longtime friend Nancy Burnet — said that Barker died of natural causes but did not reveal additional details.

After news of Barker’s death spread last month, his Hollywood peers paid tribute on social media. TV personality Drew Carey, who succeeded Barker in 2007 as the host of “Price Is Right,” wrote about the “very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world.”

“There hasn’t been a day on set that I don’t think of Bob Barker and thank him,” Carey tweeted. “I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you ❤️.”

Adam Sandler, who shared the screen with Barker in “Happy Gilmore,” remembered the TV host on Twitter, now X, as “such a sweet funny guy to hang out with.”

“Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me,” he wrote. “He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!”

Barker, whose hosting career included “Truth or Consequences” and Miss USA pageants, is survived by a half brother, Kent Valandra, and other extended family.

City News Service contributed to this report.