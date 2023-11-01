CBS sets Stephen Colbert-backed ‘After Midnight’ to fill ‘Late Late Show’ slot

Stephen Colbert’s Spartina Industries will produce “After Midnight,” a new take on the Comedy Central game show “@midnight,” for CBS.

CBS confirmed that a new take on the late-night panel game show “@midnight” will take over James Corden‘s “Late Late Show” time slot starting next year.

The network announced Wednesday that is has assembled its team of executive producers for “After Midnight,” a show inspired by “@midnight,” and it will be produced by Stephen Colbert’s Spartina Industries and Funny or Die. The series is set to premiere in early 2024, but an exact date has not been announced.

Jack Martin, who served as a showrunner on the original “@midnight,” and Eric Pierce (“Raid the Cage”) will co-run and executive produce the series. Comedian Jo Firestone will be the show’s head writer and will co-executive produce the series with Alexx Wells.

“After Midnight” will air on CBS at 12:37 a.m. Pacific and stream on Paramount+. The series has yet to name a host.

Reports that CBS would fill the late-night spot with some version of Comedy Central’s “@midnight” surfaced in February, just months before Corden sang his final song in a star-studded April finale.

The original “@midnight” series was hosted by comedian Chris Hardwick and aired about 600 episodes from 2013 to 2017. The series posed internet-themed questions to three guest comedians, who competed for points by riffing on the most interesting or absurd social media moments of the day.

During its run, “@midnight” won two Primetime Emmy Awards. The series ended in 2017, a mutual decision between its host, Comedy Central and production company Funny or Die.

“My hope is that, every night, ‘After Midnight’ will be just as ridiculous as the internet is every day,” Colbert said in Wednesday’s release.

Funny Or Die owner Henry R. Muñoz III added: “Now that we are all old enough to stay up until after midnight, I’m excited for this show to harness the power of comedy and laughter to bring us all together.”

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.