Chuck Lorre isn’t a gambling man, but the themes in ‘Bookie’ are all too familiar

Charlie Sheen, left, playing a version of himself, and Sebastian Maniscalco, as a Los Angeles sports betting bookie, in a scene from Max’s “Bookie.” (Max )

In writing the pilot script of “Bookie,” Lorre and Bakay thought it was only fitting that the show find a way to feature a Hollywood star playing a version of themselves as a high roller. After all, plenty of celebrities have been lured into the gambling world, so it’s likely a bookie would have some high-profile clients. Early drafts of the pilot simply noted the character as a “TBD” — to be determined. Lorre eventually decided it should be Sheen. The actor was fired from “Two and a Half Men” in 2011 after he publicly insulted Lorre and unleashed a series of erratic rants not long after filming was put on hold so Sheen could undergo treatment for drug addiction.

“I remember calling Nick at night and saying, ‘I think I know who should do this: Charlie.’ He rolled heavy. [Charlie] used to tell me stories on the set about some of his Sunday action. I’d be like, ‘Oh, my God. I’m nauseous just thinking about that level of stuff.’ It was a part of the world that Charlie knew a lot about. And the question was, at first: ‘Am I capable of doing this? And who knew how he’d feel about it?’ And the answer, frankly, was, ‘It’s ancient history for me.’ There came a point after about — not overnight — I’d say over 10 years that it just went away. It happened to somebody else, almost. And I went from being unable to watch the reruns [of ‘Two and a Half Men’] because it was too painful — it was deeply hurtful, embarrassing, humiliating. Then it wasn’t. I’d be comfortable working with Charlie if Charlie is comfortable working with me, and and we’re all in a good place — physically, emotionally and spiritually. With that, I called him.

“We had a terrific conversation. He was surprised. And he was gracious, and he was grateful that I was reaching out. He was eager to put it all behind us. It was like talking to an old friend that you haven’t talked to in a long time. I hate to be redundant, but there was a really healing, closure kind of thing that happened.

“Since he’s playing a fictionalized version of himself, I wanted him to be comfortable, so I sent him the script. The day of the table read, it was the first time I’d seen him in many, many years, and we hugged, and it was just kind of wonderful. Then he proceeded to sit down and just killed it. The executives from HBO Max and Warner Bros. were going, ‘Wow.’ He’s the real deal. His chops for playing comedy are impeccable, and they hadn’t diminished at all.

“As we were closer to getting into production, I was talking to him one night on the phone — we knew he was gonna run a poker game in a rehab — and we both at the same time went: ‘What if we went and got Angus?’ [Angus T. Jones played Jake Harper, the young nephew of Sheen’s character in ‘Two and a Half Men’]? Because in the pilot of ‘Two and a Half Men,’ there was a poker scene. Angus was 8 and he was annoying everybody at the poker game; he was being an adorable little boy p— off these guys who are playing poker. Angus had put acting behind after ‘Two and a Half Men,’ but he was game, and we got some of the other guys from that original poker scene. We do bring Charlie back for another episode in this first season. Sebastian’s character is having marital difficulties. And Charlie gives marital advice. It’s perfect.”

The reunion is a more tangible form of closure. In 2022, Lorre revisited his history with Sheen in a TV pilot script, “Sex, Drugs and a Sitcom,” that would have dramatized their tumultuous time working together.

“That was really me exorcising some demons, and I put that pilot away. This was better. I needed to do some housecleaning, and that script needed to be written just to get it out of my head. Maybe that was part of how that phone call was able to happen. I was over it. It’s done.”