Camden Toy, actor known for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Angel,’ dies at 68

Actor Camden Toy, pictured in 2017, died on Monday after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 68.

Actor Camden Toy, whose credits included the television series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “The Bay” and “Angel,” has died.

In a press release shared Wednesday, Toy’s publicist Matt Chassin said the actor died Monday after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 68.

“Those who knew him, remember the kindness, the sweetness and his infectious smile, and great sense of humor,” the statement read. “He relished in making people laugh.”

Days before Toy’s death, his long-term partner, Bea Henderson, detailed the actor’s cancer battle on Facebook. She wrote that he was diagnosed in February 2022 after he experienced “mysterious pain.” She continued her Dec. 7 post, writing, “it looks like we’ve reached the end of the road with the doctor’s treatments.”

Advertisement

“His condition has declined a lot in the last 2 months and tremendously in the last several days,” she continued. “He chose, for many reasons, not to announce his illness publicly, and so, unfortunately, this may be new and shocking news to many of his fans.”

Actor and contortionist Doug Jones remembered the memories he shared with his “Buffy” co-star in an Instagram tribute posted Wednesday. Together, they portrayed a couple of suit-wearing demons known as Gentlemen. Jones posted a photo of their time on set, writing that their meeting then was the beginning of a decades-long friendship.

“It’s rare to find a man so joyful, smiley, smart, talented, giggly, huggie, good at listening with his heart, and accessible always to anyone he knew, including his many fans,” Jones wrote. “May he rest in God’s peace.”

Gregori J. Martin, the creator of the drama series “The Bay,” also honored Toy, who appeared as Igor Chambers. In an Instagram story posted Wednesday, Martin wrote, “Sleep in peace sweet friend ... you will be missed.”

Toy’s first acting credits included minor roles in early 2000s films, “The Genius,” “My Chorus” and “Backgammon.” In addition to a handful of episodes on “Buffy,” the actor’s television career also included parts on “Buffy” spinoff “Angel,” “The Mentalist” and “Goodnight Burbank.”

His most recent credits were roles in the video game “Call of Duty: Vanguard,” TV series “Geeking Out With Al and Candace” and horror film “Boogey-Man,” according to IMDb.

Toy is survived by Henderson, his mother and his sister. A celebration of life is being planned for January, the press release said.