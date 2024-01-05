Advertisement
Television

David Soul, one half of TV’s ‘Starsky & Hutch,’ dies at 80

"Starsky & Hutch" actor David Sou
“Starsky & Hutch” actor David Soul died Thursday at age 80, according to a family statement.
(ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

David Soul, the actor who brought the cool detective Ken Hutchinson to life in the popular 1970s TV series “Starsky & Hutch,” has died. He was 80.

In a Friday statement to The Times, the actor and director’s family confirmed that Soul died Thursday “after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.”

Additional details about Soul’s death, including a cause of death, were not immediately available.

Television

Grilling the original ‘Starsky & Hutch’

Now 60, Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul are amused and a bit flattered by the film take on the ‘70s series.

March 5, 2004

“He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend,” the statement said. “His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

Advertisement

Two men sits side by side on the hoods of cars
David Soul, left, portrayed Ken Hutchinson and Paul Michael Glaser was David Starsky in the ABC crime drama “Starsky & Hutch.”
(ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con)

In addition to ABC’s “Starsky & Hutch,” in which Soul starred with Paul Michael Glaser, Soul was known for the television series “Here Come the Brides” and “The Yellow Rose.” He also starred in the films “Johnny Got His Gun,” “Magnum Force” and “Appointment With Death.”

This story is developing.

TelevisionEntertainment & ArtsObituaries
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement