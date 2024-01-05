David Soul, one half of TV’s ‘Starsky & Hutch,’ dies at 80

David Soul, the actor who brought the cool detective Ken Hutchinson to life in the popular 1970s TV series “Starsky & Hutch,” has died. He was 80.

In a Friday statement to The Times, the actor and director’s family confirmed that Soul died Thursday “after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.”

Additional details about Soul’s death, including a cause of death, were not immediately available.

Television Grilling the original ‘Starsky & Hutch’ Now 60, Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul are amused and a bit flattered by the film take on the ‘70s series.

“He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend,” the statement said. “His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

Advertisement

David Soul, left, portrayed Ken Hutchinson and Paul Michael Glaser was David Starsky in the ABC crime drama “Starsky & Hutch.” (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con)

In addition to ABC’s “Starsky & Hutch,” in which Soul starred with Paul Michael Glaser, Soul was known for the television series “Here Come the Brides” and “The Yellow Rose.” He also starred in the films “Johnny Got His Gun,” “Magnum Force” and “Appointment With Death.”

This story is developing.