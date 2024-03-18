Ex-Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider responds to ‘Quiet on Set’ allegations

Former TV producer Dan Schneider broke his silence on new claims that he fostered a toxic and dangerous work environment when he oversaw hit Nickelodeon shows including “The Amanda Show” and “iCarly” in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

A day after Investigation Discovery premiered its bombshell “Quiet on Set” documentary, a spokesperson for Schneider seemingly downplayed the accusations, writing, “In the challenges of production, Dan could get frustrated at times, and he understands why some employees found that intimidating and stressful.”

The statement described Schneider’s decades-long career in television. The statement also noted that the producer acknowledged that some people did not have a positive experience, and he is “truly sorry for that.”

“Dan knows he should have done better and feels awful about anyone who saw him at his worst, instead of his best,” the statement said.

Schneider and his TV empire face scrutiny in “Quiet on Set,” a docuseries that seeks to shed light on allegations of sexual abuse and discrimination that young stars and staffers allegedly experienced during the producer’s Nickelodeon reign. In the documentary, several former child actors (including Drake Bell), parents and crew members offer their accounts of Schneider’s alleged abuse of power.

Schneider also produced numerous Nickelodeon hits including “Drake & Josh,” “Victorious,” “Zoey 101” and “All That.”

Television Drake Bell accuses former Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck of sexual abuse ‘Drake & Josh’ star Drake Bell will break his silence about the alleged abuse he suffered at the hands of Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck in a new documentary.

Over the years, former Nickelodeon stars spoke out against the alleged abuse they faced from Schneider and other Nickelodeon bosses. Jennette McCurdy alleged in her 2022 memoir that the network offered her a paycheck to keep quiet about unsettling experiences from when she starred in “iCarly.” “Zoey 101” actor Alexa Nikolas led a 2022 protest outside Nickelodeon’s Burbank studio, alleging that she and her fellow actors “were not safe.”

In “Quiet on Set,” Bell detailed the alleged sexual abuse that he experienced from dialogue coach Brian Peck, who worked on Schneider-created shows including “All That” and “The Amanda Show.” Peck was convicted in 2004 of child sex abuse.

The statement from Schneider’s representative underlined that material from the creator’s shows — including stories, dialogue and costumes — was “fully approved by network executives on two coasts,” and that a standards and practices group reviewed “every script.”

“In addition, every day on every set, there were always parents and caregivers and their friends watching filming and rehearsals,” the missive added. “Had there been any scenes or outfits that were inappropriate in any way, they would have been flagged and blocked by this multilayered scrutiny.”

Former Nickelodeon boss Russell Hicks also voiced support for Schneider amid the “Quiet on Set” revelations. Hicks departed Nickelodeon in 2016 after 18 years at the company. During his tenure, he oversaw the network’s live-action and animation development and production for its various platforms including Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nick Jr.

Hicks, in a statement shared with The Times, said Schneider “cared about the kids on his shows even when sometimes their own families unfortunately did not.” He also touted executive supervision over programming and the presence of talent’s parents and caregivers on set.

“Every single thing that Dan ever did on any of his shows was carefully scrutinized and approved by executives at Nickelodeon,” Hicks added.

The second part of “Quiet on Set” will air at 9 p.m. on ID.