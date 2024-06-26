Jonathan Van Ness insists they aren’t the hypocritical ‘monster’ crew members described

Jonathan Van Ness is speaking out against allegations that they were a “monster” to work with on the “Queer Eye” set.

The allegations in question came from multiple members of the “Queer Eye” production crew, who told Rolling Stone that the beauty guru known for warmth on screen was actually a “nightmare,” “demeaning,” “abusive” and had “rage issues.” Van Ness — who uses they/he/she pronouns — would allegedly lash out at others weekly, creating a hostile work environment and potentially contributing to fellow host Bobby Berk’s departure from the series.

“They’re really centered around having this warmth, love, and care for other people,” one anonymous source told Rolling Stone. “There’s a real contrast between that and the way that they treat the people who are closest to them across the board. It’s the opposite of what this person is touted and paid to be.”

Van Ness responded to the allegations, which were published in early March, on Wednesday’s “Table Manners” podcast, saying things were “taken out of context” and that the journalist wanted to “make [Van Ness] look as bad as possible.”

Still, Van Ness “didn’t even get on social media ... for like three weeks, and any time I tried to dip my toe in, I would immediately see something that was so intensely hurtful.”

The JVN hair care founder said the Queer Eye team learned in December that the article was being written and were “walking on eggshells” for months, waiting for publication.

“I think a lot of people were looking for a reason to hate me or looking for a reason to be like, ‘See I always knew that they were a fake c—,’” Van Ness said.

The reality star did acknowledge that the story inspired self-reflection and encouraged them to step away from the spotlight to process what had happened.

“One thing it taught me was that I had been getting so much self-esteem from social and my job that I didn’t really think that I did get so much self-esteem from it,” Van Ness said.

“My family was so supportive, and my husband, and my team.”