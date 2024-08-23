‘My Lady Jane’ fans rally behind online campaign to save Prime series from cancellation

“The Dudleys never say die” — and neither do the fans of “My Lady Jane.”

Fans of the Prime Video series have rallied behind an online campaign petitioning to save the historical dramedy from cancellation.

Prime Video announced on Aug. 16 that it would not renew “My Lady Jane” for a second season after the show failed to attract a wide audience or make Nielsen’s Top 10 weekly streaming rankings for originals, according to Deadline.

Representatives for Amazon Studios didn’t reply immediately Friday to The Times’ request for comment.

After the announcement, fans of the show expressed their disappointment on social media.

“I’m so upset about this. Jane and Guildford deserved their s2. The cast deserved their s2. We had a tv show that had everything : comedy, romance, period drama, a talented cast. And it has its audience, they just don’t want to renew quality things.. #SaveMyLadyJane #MyLadyJane,” a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I say this with a broken heart but #myladyjane you have been one of the best hyperfixations, i ever had and its so f— aggravating and horrendous that those a— at prime didn’t get you like we did. #SaveMyLadyJane,” another fan said.

“I’ll never forgive them for taking them away from me. I was so excited for the first time in a long time #savemyladyjane,” a fan wrote.

“Thank you to everyone who watched My Lady Jane since it came out seven weeks ago,” creator and showrunner Gemma Burgess said on Instagram. “I am sorry and sad we can’t give you more.”

When fans saw that Prime Video had yet to announce the renewal of the show’s second season they took action, launching an online campaign to “Save My Lady Jane.” Lauren Mullaney started a Change.org petition on July 15 demanding that the show return for a second season. Since the cancellation, the petition has reached more than 20,000 signatures and is steadily growing.

The Times was unable to reach Mullaney for comment Friday.

The petition also includes a Linktree link encouraging fans to rate and review the series on IMDb, Prime Video and Rotten Tomatoes and to follow the Save My Lady Jane group on X and Facebook while sending direct messages to Prime Video on Instagram. Additionally, it provides email templates for contacting Albert Cheng, Amazon Studios’ chief operating officer, and a general Prime Video grievance account.

Based on the book of the same name by Brodi Ashton, Cynthia Hand and Jodi Meadows, “My Lady Jane” is a reimagining of the true story of Jane Grey, known as the “Nine Days Queen” of England, who briefly ruled in the 1500s before being overthrown by her cousin, “Bloody” Mary Tudor, just nine days later. The show takes creative liberties, reworking Jane’s tale into a “what if” scenario in which Jane, played by Emily Bader, and her husband, Lord Guildford Dudley, portrayed by Edward Bluemel, survive their historical fates.

Fans weren’t the only ones who were wishing for Season 2. In an interview conducted before the announcement but published Tuesday, Bader laid out for People what she wanted to see happen in Jane’s story in the future.

“I think for the first time in her life she is free, but she’s also not at all — because she’s left her family and her sisters in the grasp of someone who is ferociously angry with her,” Bader said, referring to the vengeful Queen Mary, played by Kate O’Flynn. “I think Jane would make a great queen. It’s always the people that don’t want it that actually are right for the job.”