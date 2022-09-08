Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ will likely pause production ‘out of respect’ for Queen Elizabeth

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put many things on a brief pause, including production on the Netflix series “The Crown.”

Deadline reported Thursday that Peter Morgan, the writer and creator of the Emmy-winning period drama, expects to temporarily suspend production on Season 6 “out of respect” for the royal family’s loss.

“‘The Crown’ is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” he told Deadline in an email. “I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

Morgan did not share exactly how long production would be on hold. A representative for Netflix did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-ruling monarch, died Thursday at her summer home in Scotland. She was 96.

The late monarch has been heavily featured in “The Crown,” which debuted in 2016. Claire Foy debuted as a young Queen Elizabeth II in the series’ first two seasons. Then Oscar winner Olivia Colman took over to portray the queen in seasons 3 and 4. Imelda Staunton is set to pick up where Colman left off when “The Crown” returns for Season 5 in November.

Advertisement

Morgan, who also wrote the Oscar-nominated film “The Queen” starring Helen Mirren in the titular role, wasn’t the only British film and television figure mourning Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.

Mirren, who won the lead actress Oscar for her portrayal, wrote on Instagram, “I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.”

Other Brits who paid tribute to Her Majesty on social media included Elton John, Mick Jagger, Twiggy Lawson and Victoria Beckham.