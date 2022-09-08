Advertisement
Share
Television

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ will likely pause production ‘out of respect’ for Queen Elizabeth

A queen holding a bouquet of flowers
Olivia Colman portraying Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s “The Crown.”
(Ollie Upton / Netflix)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put many things on a brief pause, including production on the Netflix series “The Crown.”

Deadline reported Thursday that Peter Morgan, the writer and creator of the Emmy-winning period drama, expects to temporarily suspend production on Season 6 “out of respect” for the royal family’s loss.

“‘The Crown’ is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” he told Deadline in an email. “I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

Morgan did not share exactly how long production would be on hold. A representative for Netflix did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, England July 15, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest. (Kirsty O'Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Obituaries

Queen Elizabeth dies at 96, reigned longer than any other British monarch

Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign was so long that most of Britain’s 68 million people have known no other sovereign.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-ruling monarch, died Thursday at her summer home in Scotland. She was 96.

The late monarch has been heavily featured in “The Crown,” which debuted in 2016. Claire Foy debuted as a young Queen Elizabeth II in the series’ first two seasons. Then Oscar winner Olivia Colman took over to portray the queen in seasons 3 and 4. Imelda Staunton is set to pick up where Colman left off when “The Crown” returns for Season 5 in November.

Advertisement
Portraying Queen Elizabeth II on the screen are Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman and Helen Mirren

Television

‘The ultimate mother’: How the actors who’ve played her viewed Queen Elizabeth II

The thespians who’ve studied the queen most closely explain what they learned about her life, character and work from the experience.

Morgan, who also wrote the Oscar-nominated film “The Queen” starring Helen Mirren in the titular role, wasn’t the only British film and television figure mourning Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.

Mirren, who won the lead actress Oscar for her portrayal, wrote on Instagram, “I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.”

Other Brits who paid tribute to Her Majesty on social media included Elton John, Mick Jagger, Twiggy Lawson and Victoria Beckham.

Television
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement