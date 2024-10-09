From ‘La Máquina’ to ‘Reina Roja,’ here are 12 Spanish-language TV series worth watching

‘Women in Blue’ (‘Las Azules’ )

Ximena Sariñana, from left, Bárbara Mori, Natalia Téllez and Amorita Rasgado star in Apple TV+’s “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”). (Apple)

The only thing more narratively enticing than recounting the story of four women who enlist in Mexico’s first-ever all-female police squad (known as “las azules” for the color of their uniforms) is setting such a fanciful real-life tale against the backdrop of a serial killer case — one that plays well to the four cops-in-trainings’ strengths. The series is equal parts police procedural and biting feminist commentary. At every turn, these policewomen are underestimated and undermined in equal measure by the men who’ve created their police pilot program as a mere publicity stunt. If this 1970 period piece feels timely, it is because of how accurately it depicts a society that finds little value in women in positions to change the very circumstances they’re trying to correct, escape and even survive. (Streaming on Apple TV+)

‘Coppola, the Agent’ (‘Coppola, el representante’ )

Behind every great man lies, sometimes, an equally eccentric man worthy of his own miniseries. That’s the case in this sporting drama centered not on Diego Maradona, but on the man in charge of keeping the famed Argentinean soccer player’s affairs in order. With his frizzy white hair and a predilection for the flamboyant, Guillermo Coppola (Juan Minujín) is presented here like a partying ladies man who knows exactly how to leverage Maradona’s stardom for his own benefit: by leaning into the grandiose and the outlandish, living loudly and extravagantly for all to notice. That came with its own challenges, as this historical drama shows, especially as Coppola struggled to keep his lavish lifestyle, and that of the global sporting superstar, in check as their fame and fortune made them ever more reckless. (Streaming on Hulu)

‘The Hijacking of Flight 601’ (‘Secuestro al vuelo 601’)

Ilenia Antonini and Valentin Villafane in Netflix’s “The Hijacking of Flight 601.” (Pablo Arellano / Netflix)

On Wednesday, May 30, 1973, a plane leaving Pereira, Colombia, took off with little fanfare. But by the time the flight was overl the Andes Mountains on its regular route, two armed men stormed the cockpit in what was to become one of the longest air hijackings in Latin America history. It was also one of the most bizarre, involving a pair of soccer players and endless protracted negotiations with Colombian officials. Retelling that headline-grabbing story within the trappings of a pulse-pounding episodic thriller, this Netflix miniseries directed by C.S. Prince and Pablo González (“The Great Heist”) captures the tension brought on by the two hijackers, whose two requests were the release of dozens of political prisoners by the Colombian government and $200,000 in cash. (Streaming on Netflix)

‘Midnight Family’ (‘Familia de Medianoche’)

Sergio Bautista and Diego Calva in Apple TV+’s “Midnight Family.” (Apple)

Audiences at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival were greeted by a knockout documentary directed by Luke Lorentzen. Shot mostly at night in Mexico City, the film chronicled the Ochoa family, which owned and operated a private ambulance in the bustling city. Following the family members as they responded to emergency calls they hoped would turn into profitable exploits (they’re seen often asking bleeding patients if they can afford their care), the documentary has now been adapted into an Apple TV+ series of the same name. Starring Renata Vaca, Joaquín Cosio and Diego Calva, the series is centered on Marigaby Tamayo (Vaca) as she juggles her medical studies by day and her family’s ambulance business by night — all while laying bare a broken healthcare system in one of the busiest cities in the world. (Streaming on Apple TV+)