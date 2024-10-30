PETA files new motion in Tonia Haddix case, citing ‘Chimp Crazy’ as evidence

The “Chimp Crazy” legal saga continues.

On Wednesday, PETA filed a new motion in its case against Tonia Haddix citing events captured in the HBO docuseries as evidence. The animal rights group is seeking an order to require Haddix and her alleged accomplices to prove that they have not violated previous court orders nor committed perjury in past proceedings.

Premiering in August, the four-episode “Chimp Crazy” followed Haddix, an animal broker who had taken over the now-defunct Missouri Primate Foundation, amid an ongoing legal battle with PETA over the custody of several chimpanzees.

In its new filing in the Eastern District of Missouri, PETA alleges that “Chimp Crazy” provides new evidence of instances of Haddix lying and defying court orders, as well as confessions. The motion includes time stamps from each episode pointing to instances that the organization claims show Haddix violating court orders, including those that prohibit her from relocating any chimpanzees on her own, sharing details about the time and date of the animals’ court-ordered transfer or recording any video of these transfers. According to PETA’s motion, even the presence of recording equipment during her court hearings was not allowed.

“The Endangered Species Act ... cannot function as Congress intended, and in the manner this Court vindicated, under the shadow of such contempt going inadequately addressed,” states the motion. “Haddix so publicly disobeying this Court and then profiting from her disobedience by sharing it with a national audience will only incentivize future defendants to engage in similar misconduct unless this Court decisively intervenes.”

Haddix could not immediately be reached for comment.

Among the outrageous events captured in “Chimp Crazy” is Haddix’s appearance in a virtual hearing to testify that she had nothing to do with the disappearance of Tonka, a chimp she falsely claimed had died. The series depicts how Haddix kidnapped and hid Tonka to keep him from being sent to an animal sanctuary as ordered.

Eventually, Tonka was found and removed from Haddix’s custody andplaced in a sanctuary. In 2022 Haddix was ordered to pay more than $220,000 to PETA for attorney’s fees and other costs incurred in the case. At that time, the court referred Haddix and her husband, Jerry Aswegan, to the U.S. Attorney for a criminal investigation, but so far they have yet to be charged with any crimes related to the “Chimp Crazy” case. (Aswegan could not immediately be reached for comment.)

According to PETA, the notoriety Haddix has gained from being featured in the docuseries — including being parodied by “Saturday Night Live” — has allowed her to capitalize on her “flagrant disobedience” of court orders through merchandising and other opportunities now available because of her celebrity and shows her “apparent effort to monetize their misconduct.”

PETA also alleges that “Chimp Crazy” implicates Aswegan, as well as Missouri Primate Foundation founder Connie Casey and Cy Viestra, formerly the operator of a roadside zoo in Ohio, as Haddix’s accomplices. (Viestra was convicted of stealing money from the township where he worked to help fund his facility.)

The motion also includes PETA’s request for the court to allow the organization to gather additional evidence related to the “Chimp Crazy” revelations. If the court does find Haddix and her alleged accomplices in contempt, PETA is seeking appropriate sanctions and to recoup the costs associated with the new filing.