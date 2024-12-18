Magical Santas, meet-cutes and dueling Donna Kelce roles: Hallmark’s best holiday movies

A revolution is happening in the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas universe.

Yes, there are still plenty of magical Santa Claus sightings and people with perfect hair despite wearing winter hats in the snow (if they’re wearing hats at all), but things are changing.

Lead actors kiss before the final five minutes of the movie! Scripts wink at the ridiculous plots that have become cliche! Longtime Hallmark Christmas movie actors make cameos in other films! The NFL has partnered with the network (OK, we can attribute that to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance)! Not every song is a rendition of “Jingle Bells”! There is more than one Hanukkah-themed movie!

With the holidays looming, we watched dozens of hours of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas slate to pick the most notable releases this season. Which Donna Kelce cameo reigns supreme and which movies are worth watching while lounging in your favorite holiday PJs? We have answers. (Though I’ll save my conspiracy theory about the connection between Hallmark Channel‘s rise in popularity and matching family jammies until next year).

Spoiler alert: Each movie has a happy ending and everyone’s in love — but you probably already knew that.