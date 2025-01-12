Billy Bob Thornton unpacks ‘Landman’ finale, details his hopes for Season 2

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the season finale of “Landman.”

Billy Bob Thornton had a hunch that his latest series, “Landman,” would strike a chord with viewers. Like the blockbuster hit “Yellowstone,” the Western-flavored drama about a fixer for a Texas oil company fits comfortably in the Taylor Sheridan universe, anchored by the writer-producer’s distinctive flair for crusty, no-nonsense heroes and stories juiced by plenty of country music, sex and violence.

But even Thornton, who plays chain-smoking crisis manager Tommy Norris in the series, is overwhelmed by the impressive ratings of “Landman,” which aired its Season 1 finale on Sunday. After premiering in November, the series attracted 14.9 million households in its first four weeks, becoming the most popular original project on the Paramount+ streaming service.

“I’ve been in some iconic movies over the years where the response has been pretty big,” Thornton told The Times during a recent video call. “But I’ve never seen anything like this. I have people coming up to me every day, everywhere I go, reciting lines. We’re blown away by it, in other words.”

Although a decision on whether “Landman” will return has not been announced, Thornton said he was pleased with how the freshman season wrapped up.

The whirlwind finale features an onslaught of major developments. Monty Miller, the president of the M-Tex oil company played by Jon Hamm, dies of complications from a heart attack, but not before handing over the reins of the corporation to Norris. Miller’s widow, Cami (Golden Globe winner Demi Moore), who has been mostly on the sidelines, becomes more involved with the company. A gang of cartel thugs captures and tortures Norris. The episode also introduced Andy Garcia as Galino, a powerful and cunning cartel boss.

During the interview, Thornton, who continues to perform with his rock band, the Boxmasters, addressed the season and the finale, working with Sheridan and his thoughts about a possible second season.

Are you surprised at the reception of “Landman”?

We knew we were making something really special. We thought people would like it. But the response has been so much beyond what we thought. Traditionally, Taylor’s stuff is more of a middle-of-the-country kind of thing. But with this, it’s the middle of the country, the coasts and other countries, too. We’re humbled by that. When people come up and want to talk about it, it means a lot. There’s something very genuine about it. You can tell they’re not just handing a bill of goods because they’re in front of you.

What do you feel viewers are connecting to?

Taylor wrote a guy who has so much pressure on him. He’s got the world on his shoulders every day. Peace is not something that exists in his life. And Tommy is driven to succeed. He doesn’t to want to be seen as a failure for his boss, who ultimately passes. He is handed the torch. I don’t think he wants to be in that position but he knows he has to be, and he’s probably the right guy to do it.

Also, people have never had a peek behind the curtain of the oil business. Not since “Giant” have you ever seen a lot about the oil business. That movie really struck me, and I think people wanted to see the daily life of how this stuff works. I told someone the other day that “Landman” is “Giant” with cursing.

And they seem to enjoy your performance.

I’ve always believed in being natural and organic in a part, no matter what it is. Taylor wrote great dialogue. Every once in a while, I’ll throw one of mine in. My roles in “Goliath” and “Landman” I would call the right pair of shoes. They fit in the same world. I try to put myself in every character I play. If you’re playing yourself, it’s going to be a stronger performance. I feel very fortunate that Taylor thought of me.

There’s a lot to unpack in the finale.

I think Taylor wrapped up the season very nicely, while giving the show the possibility of carrying on. The greatest thing about the finale, in terms of my part in it, is that Tommy is facing the rest of his life. He is facing very serious reflection and having to examine his philosophical beliefs, who he is and how he fits into this world. He also introduced Andy Garcia’s character. It’s the calm before the storm, and there’s already been the storm.

What would you like to see if the show continued?

I would certainly hope that the family dynamic continues and deepens. I would also hope that we explore the weird position that Tommy is in with Andy’s character. Is he going home at night feeling guilty and wondering, “Am I in cahoots with criminals? I guess I am.” How is this going to work out? Tommy isn’t dealing with henchmen anymore. He knew how to deal with them. But now he’s got a smart guy on the opposite side of the law who is his equal. We’re in a chess match, and I hope that’s explored.