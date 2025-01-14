What to know about the allegations in new documentary ‘Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy’

Da Band singer Sara Rivers says she heard Sean Combs make plenty of outrageous threats while working with him on MTV’s “Making the Band 2.”

“When he got angry with one of my band members, he said, ‘You make me so mad I want to eat your flesh,’” Rivers alleges in the new documentary special “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy,” out now on Peacock. She also claims Combs once told another band member that it would be easy to hire someone to “smash the s— out of” them.

Rivers says these outbursts and other behavior by Combs made her want to avoid being alone with him.

“I didn’t want to be around him unless there were cameras,” Rivers says. “He touched me in a place that he shouldn’t have.”

The documentary is the first time Rivers has spoken out about the alleged incident and is among the new accusations featured in “The Making of a Bad Boy.”

In a statement to the filmmakers, Combs’ attorney says the disgraced hip-hop mogul “unequivocally denies the baseless allegations being circulated in connection with this documentary. Regarding the legal cases referenced, Mr. Combs will not comment on pending litigation.”

Sara Rivers in “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.” (Peacock)

The documentary special arrives following Combs’ September arrest on charges including sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. Prior to the indictment, numerous people — including Combs’ former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura — accused him of sexually and physically abusing them. Many more allegations have followed. Combs has denied all of the accusations.

In addition to Rivers, “The Making of a Bad Boy” features interviews with Combs’ childhood friend, a former bodyguard, attorneys representing Combs’ accusers, journalists and others who were in the artist’s orbit, including singer and outspoken Combs critic Al B. Sure. Here are four other takeaways from the documentary special.

Al B. Sure offers explosive theories about Kim Porter’s death — and his own health troubles

Combs former girlfriend Kim Porter, who died in 2018, is brought up a number of times in “The Making of a Bad Boy,” with some interview subjects alleging that Combs abused her. The film states that “there was no evidence that Kim Porter was the victim of domestic violence.”

Sure, also known as Albert Brown III, had a son, Quincy, with Porter before she became involved with Combs. The former music executive is among those who raise suspicions about the circumstances around Porter’s death in “The Making of a Bad Boy.”

According to Sure, Porter warned him about Combs, advising Sure to stay out of Quincy’s life because of Combs’ alleged possessiveness.

“Kimberly said … ‘Don’t get involved. You will get killed,’” Sure says, declining to delve into any further details, citing ongoing legal issues. “Let’s just say, you got to listen to Kimberly. Because not only was she trying to save me, she was putting her own life in danger.” The documentary notes that no officials have found any evidence to indicate Porter died of suspicious or unnatural causes. Porter and Combs’ children spoke out about the “many hurtful and false rumors” about their parents’ relationship in September.

Sure, who had his own near-fatal medical crisis in 2022, also suggested that his own health scare involved foul play.

“I kept a record of every single one of you that was sent to set me up, to assist in the attempted murder of Al B. Sure,” he said.

Al B. Sure in “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.” (Peacock)

A former Bad Boy Entertainment employee speaks out

The documentary special also includes an audio interview with a former Bad Boy employee who asked to remain anonymous “because Sean Combs for over three decades, allegedly, he’s had people hurt.”

“There’s so much I do know,” claims the former employee, who also provides never-before-seen video from the time he’s spent with Combs. “I’ve seen this guy be very, very violent. He’s just been getting away with it for way, far too long.”

In addition to speaking about Combs’ temperament and accusing him of a propensity for violence, the former Bad Boy staffer sheds some light onto the mogul’s alleged sex parties, saying he was tasked with recruiting girls to attend the events. He also claims that Combs once spent the night with girls that were “for sure underage.”

The former employee, who says he first met Combs in 2015 or 2016, also alleges that Combs once showed him videos of two men having sex while telling him that “this is what people do in the industry to get to the top.”

When asked by a producer the kinds of things he was asked to do by Combs, the former employee says it was “a very touchy thing to talk about” and that he didn’t want to comment further.

Diddy accuser details her alleged rape

Appearing without showing her face, a woman identified as Ashley alleges that she was held at knifepoint, gang raped and also raped with a TV remote by Combs and his friends in 2018. In addition to detailing her encounter and suggesting the police failed to properly investigate her claims, Ashley mentions that she has been living in isolation after becoming “incredibly reclusive.” (Ashley Parham filed a federal lawsuit accusing Combs of assault in October. Combs has reportedly denied the claims.)

Combs’ mother allegedly threw sex parties, too

Among Combs’ friends interviewed for the special is Tim Patterson, who lived in Combs’ suburban childhood home when they were younger. Patterson speaks about the difficulty Combs had regarding the absence of his father, who was killed when he was very young, as well as what life was like for them in the home.

According to Patterson, Combs’ mother, Janice, threw parties there, where it wasn’t uncommon to walk in on people engaged in sexual activities. Attendees of these parties included “drug addicts ... lesbians ... homosexuals ... pimps [and] pushers.”

“People that attended the parties were from Harlem, from the streets,” says Patterson. “It wouldn’t be a thing to mistakenly walk into one of the bedrooms and you got a couple in there butt naked.”