‘The Boys’ is about to get ‘Supernatural’: Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins join final season

“Supernatural” stars Jared Padalecki, left, Misha Collins and Jensen Ackles will reunite for the fifth and final season of “The Boys.”

Turns out a “Supernatural” reunion is happening after all — just for a completely different series.

Amazon Prime Video’s hit (anti-) superhero series “The Boys” revealed Wednesday it will reunite “Supernatural” alumni Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins with co-star Jensen Ackles for its fifth and final season. The newest season also will reunite the “Supernatural” trio with showrunner Eric Kripke, who created the hit CW series.

Collins and Padalecki will make guest appearances, Prime Video confirmed without divulging details about their characters. The streamer also confirmed that the two actors will share screen time with Ackles. “Supernatural” aired on the CW from 2005 to 2020 and starred Ackles and Padalecki as demon-fighting brothers Dean Winchester and Sam Winchester, respectively. The series also starred Collins as angel Castiel, who accompanies the Winchesters on their exorcisms.

Advertisement

Ackles joined the cast of “The Boys” for its third season in 2020. He plays Soldier Boy, an unhinged supe who was once a mighty asset in the titular gang’s fight against the sadistic supe-remacist Homelander (Antony Starr).

Ackles, Padalecki and Collins all teased the “Supernatural” reunion in an Instagram video for the series’ account. “We got work to do,” Ackles and Padalecki say in separate snippets. In the background of his video, Padalecki shows off the Winchesters’ signature Chevy Impala.

“What are we doing?”Collins asks at the end of the video.

Kripke also shared the video to his Instagram and mulled: “WhatGrossThingsAmIGonnaMakeJaredAndMishaDo?” For readers unfamiliar with “The Boys,” the Prime Video series has earned quite the reputation for its gory dark humor; think exploding genitalia and man-eating, flying sheep. “The Boys” also has earned praise for its not-so subtle critiques of media and political extremism.

Advertisement

“There a lot of people who probably initially thought a show called ‘The Boys’ about bad superheroes won’t really have anything for me,” Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studio, told The Times in 2024. “And as they keep hearing about it, they give it a shot and realize how rich and complex it is.”

“The Boys” also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso and Tomer Capone. Prime Video has yet to reveal the premiere date for the series’ final season.