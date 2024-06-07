Jensen Ackles returning to TV in thriller ‘Countdown,’ much to ‘Supernatural’ fans’ delight

“Supernatural” fans went a little bonkers online after hearing that Jensen Ackles will play an LAPD officer in a new TV action-thriller, “Countdown.”

“Supernatural” fans, rejoice. Jensen Ackles is returning to the small screen — with fewer angels and demons but just as much mystery.

Ackles, who garnered Tumblr-era cult status playing one-half of the Winchester brothers, along with Jared Padalecki, will lead the cast of the action-thriller series “Countdown,” now in preproduction. Variety reports Ackles will play LAPD officer Mark Meachum, who joins a secret task force after a suspicious murder. As a more sinister plot is revealed, the team must overcome conflicting agendas to unite and save the city, the official logline says.

“Countdown” has been approved for 13 episodes and will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios, with Derek Haas as executive producer and showrunner. Haas, known as a writer-producer on NBC’s “Chicago” franchise, created the series for Ackles, who had previously worked with Amazon on “The Boys.”

“I had an incredible experience working with the Prime Video team on ‘The Boys’ and am delighted to be able to continue that relationship on Countdown,” Ackles said Thursday in a statement to Variety. “I simply cannot wait to partner with Derek and the rest of our ‘Countdown’ family to bring this story to life.”

He reiterated his excitement Thursday on X (formerly Twitter), quoting a tweet about the show and adding, “Can’t wait to get going on this. Gonna be a ride!”

On Instagram, the actor, 46, simply wrote “Go time” and added Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle” as a soundtrack for the post.

And while “Supernatural” reached its conclusion in 2020, after 15 seasons on the WB Network and then the CW, Ackles’ fans proved that they lost no love for their guy in the meantime.

“JENSEN ACKLES STARRING IN A NEW SERIES???? WE ARE SO SO SO BACK THIS IS IT,” one fan tweeted, posting a gif of a man joyfully wiping away tears.

“oh my god im gonna see ‘starring jensen ackles’ on my screen again what the F—,” another exclaimed.

“JENSEN ACKLES EMPLOYMENT ERA,” another wrote, poking fun at the actor’s hiatus from Hollywood.

Finally, yet another concluded, “LAPD officer mark meachum, I’m so ready to see you and fall in love with you, just like I have with every other character played by jensen ackles.” The tweet came along with “Access Hollywood” video of the actor play-acting “dreamy.”