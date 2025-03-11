Wife of ‘Ghost Adventures’ star Aaron Goodwin arrested on suspicion of hiring someone to kill him

Aaron Goodwin, who visited the allegedly haunted Comedy Store in L.A. with the team from “Ghost Adventures” in October 2022, was allegedly the target of a murder-for-hire plot. His wife was arrested last week.

Victoria Goodwin, wife of “Ghost Adventures” star Aaron Goodwin, has been arrested in Nevada on suspicion of hiring someone to murder her husband.

Victoria Goodwin was arrested Thursday, according to online inmate records from Nevada’s Clark County, and arraigned on charges of solicitation of murder and conspiracy murder. She remains behind bars in lieu of $100,000 bail in cash or bond.

The Times has requested but not yet received an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Back in October, Victoria Goodwin was allegedly sending messages to an inmate in a Florida prison about getting out of her marriage, according to an arrest report obtained by TMZ, which first reported the news.

She allegedly set aside $11,515 as payment and provided the inmate with information about when and where her husband could be found while shooting “Ghost Adventures” in California, the website said; the inmate allegedly reached out to someone else regarding the alleged plot. One message from the inmate said, per the outlet, “He’s asleep right now in the hotel room ... I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?”

Police got wind of the alleged plot, which included messages referencing a $2,500 upfront payment, recently when the inmate’s contraband phone was seized by authorities, TMZ said. Police said Victoria Goodwin told them that she had only been fantasizing about killing her husband and did not remember sending the messages, the website said.

Aaron Goodwin, who apparently talked to the celebrity outlet, said he was blindsided by the arrest and allegations because he thought his marriage was doing fine. The couple got married in August 2022.

On Feb. 27, Victoria posted a photo showing herself in a “cuddle puddle” on a couch with Aaron and their cat.

The most recent episode of “Ghost Adventures,” which has run for 17 seasons on the Travel Channel and is also available on streamer Discovery+, aired last June. However, Goodwin posted a photo Feb. 20 on social media showing himself bundled up at night with costar Zak Bagans and others in the “Ghost Adventures” crew. Fans asked in comments at the time if the photo meant the show was coming back soon.

A few fans posted comments more recently showing support for Aaron Goodwin in the wake of the allegations against Victoria.