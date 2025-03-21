Fox News’ Kat Timpf gives post-op (and postpartum) update after double mastectomy — including photo

Kat Timpf, stand-up comic, Fox News contributor and new mom, has shared a post-surgery update after undergoing a double mastectomy to fight breast cancer.

“Post-op! They’re honestly not much smaller than they were before I got pregnant,” the “Gutfeld!” regular wrote Thursday on social media with a photo of herself recovering in the surgery center at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. And yes, she was referring to her breasts, but the photo showed her feet with the toes hidden by a black “CENSORED” box.

Timpf learned she had “a little bit” of Stage 0 breast cancer about 15 hours before delivering her son in mid-February, a week after his due date. Her “unconventional birth announcement” revealed her diagnosis and likely plan to get surgery. The baby’s name, incidentally, is not Carl.)

Timpf’s colleagues sent her gifts and messages of support. She posted a photo of a mildly profane cake sent by pundit and “The Five” panelist Jessica Tarlov, who cheered Timpf being free of her breasts “and fabulous.”

“Can’t wait to have you back,” Greg Gutfeld wrote in comments, referring to her role on his late-night show, where she appeared until she was past due. “I love you,” Fox Business host Dagen McDowell added. Comedian and Fox personality Jim Norton complimented her skills, writing, “You are always funny, no matter what’s going on, no matter what the circumstances.”

In a Feb. 28 video, the “I Used to Like You Until ... “ author spoke about the mountain of unsolicited breast cancer advice she had been buried under after revealing her double-mastectomy plan, focusing on those who said that particular surgery seemed extreme for the situation.

“Every case of breast cancer is very different,” she said. “There are a lot of details of mine that I haven’t shared, but I just wanna say, you know, trust that I’m making the best decision for me and my family. I’m getting the best medical advice that I could possibly be getting.

Timpf, who plans a three-month maternity leave, welcomed her son with husband of four years, Cameron Friscia, a former army ranger.

In July 2024, she revealed on Fox News that she had prepared herself for all procreation possibilities except actually getting pregnant.

“First, I expected that I wouldn’t get pregnant, especially not naturally,” she wrote. “Once I did, I expected that I’d probably miscarry. I mean, I am 35, which makes mine a geriatric pregnancy, medically speaking. If you listen to some of the dudes in the comments section, you’d be shocked a 35-year-old woman found anyone to have sex with her at all!”

But Timpf seemed very happy with Friscia and with the path her life had taken.

“I never wanted kids before I met him, but meeting him made me feel like it could actually be a cool thing to do. Part of it was feeling like something was missing in my life. Part of it was simply that I was curious. Part of it was that, well, I low-key felt like I had done everything else already. Part of it was, as ridiculous as this sounds, I thought that it would be funny.

“Not that the baby is a bit — like, except for in the way that everything kind of is, but you know what I mean — but more so that I know there would be lots of laughs along the way, and laughing is my favorite thing about being alive.”