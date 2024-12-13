Lara Spencer returns to ‘Good Morning America’ after double foot surgery: ‘All is well’

Lara Spencer is “relaxing” as she heals from two recent foot surgeries, she said Friday on “Good Morning America.”

Lara Spencer is back on the air, and back on both feet, after undergoing dual surgeries.

“All is well” after the two foot procedures, Spencer told her “Good Morning America” co-hosts as she returned to her post Friday. She added that she has been “just kicking back” and “relaxing” as she heals, People reported.

A representative for Spencer did not reply immediately Friday to The Times’ request for additional comment.

Earlier this week, Spencer revealed that she had surgeries on both of her feet, with one procedure a “bigger deal” than the other and stemming from a college diving accident.

Sharing a selfie snapped with her surgeon, Spencer wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, “If I look a little groggy it’s thanks to this guy who just gave me a new pair of boots.”

“Wish they were cowboy boots, but that will come in about 6 weeks hopefully,” she continued, directing fans to a second slide showcasing her surgical boots — mismatched, given the procedures’ differences.

“My right foot was easy,” Spencer said in her post, explaining that the surgeon had merely removed a plate from a separate surgery he performed on her last year. Her left foot, however, was a “bigger deal from a very old college diving injury.”

The broadcast journalist was at one time a nationally ranked diver on the Pennsylvania State University swimming and diving team, according to the university’s website .

“I was doing a reverse one and a half and hit the board, shattering toes and joints,” Spencer wrote in her Wednesday post. “Back then they said there was nothing you could do except tape it, let it heal, and live with the pain.”

“Today there are much better options,” she continued, shouting out her surgeon Dr. Martin J. O’Malley of New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery. “These boots were made for walkin’.”

The surgery that O’Malley performed on Spencer’s right foot last year was for a “torn plantar plate and ligament in my foot that’s been slowly getting worse and worse,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. It remains unclear whether the injuries in Spencer’s right foot were related to the diving accident that wounded her left.

Several of Spencer’s pals left comments encouraging the former “Flea Market Flip” host after she posted her health update on Wednesday.

“Who does both feet at the same time????” Dr. Jennifer Ashton, former chief medical correspondent for ABC News and “GMA,” commented. “My girl, that’s who! So tough! Sending u speedy love to fast recovery! We’ve got dancin to do!”

“Omg!!! Love the new open toed shoes,” former Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon jested.