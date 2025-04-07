In ‘Suits LA,’ John Amos gets his flowers — and a moving episode inspired by his legacy

John Amos played a version of himself in NBC’s “Suits LA,” which paid tribute to the late acting legend in its latest episode Sunday.

NBC’s “Suits LA” has said its final farewell to John Amos, months after the screen legend died late last summer.

The “Suits” spinoff on Sunday paid tribute to the prolific “Coming to America” and “Roots” star with a moving episode inspired by and dedicated to his legacy. Amos, in the final role before his death in August, guest starred in “Suits LA” as a version of himself.

In the latest episode, titled “Good Times” (a clear nod to Amos’ popular 1970s sitcom), lawyers Ted (Stephen Amell) and Rick (Bryan Greenberg) reunite to celebrate the life of Amos, a longtime client and friend who died off-screen.

Advertisement

“He’s gone and he’s still putting us back together,” Ted tells Rick in his toast to Amos. “America’s father.”

After several rounds of drinks at Musso & Frank Grill, Ted and Rick decide they want to secure a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Amos, who never received one in real life. The former partners meet with a contact who sits on the board of the Walk of Fame, hoping to expedite the process.

Ted, upon learning it would take a least two years before the landmark becomes a reality, lashes out at the board member who was oblivious to Amos’ career. “The man’s a legend. He’s an icon,” Ted says.

Advertisement

“John Amos was the Sidney Poitier of television,” he continues. “He broke new ground for Black America and he was a father figure for all of America. He should’ve had a star decades ago and if you can’t recognize that you’re in the wrong goddamned business.”

After the fiery lunch meeting, Rick informs Ted that Amos will still get a star in Hollywood — but it still would be a couple of years until it happens. Ted, concerned about people forgetting Amos, opens up to Rick about the final conversation he had with the late “Roots” star.

Near the end of the episode, Ted and Rick separately find comfort in a more immediate manner of honoring Amos: watching him in an episode of “Good Times.” Ted, private investigator Kevin (Troy Winbush), Rick and fellow lawyer Erica (Lex Scott Davis) watch the sitcom teary-eyed.

Advertisement

They see Amos deliver a powerful performance as tough-loving James Evans in the “Good Times” episode “The Gang: Part 2.” Sunday’s episode ended with a simple message: “Dedicated to John Amos.”

Amos died of natural causes Aug. 21, 2024 but his publicist announced his death in October. He was 84.

The actor, former professional football player and TV writer was also known for his work on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “The West Wing.”